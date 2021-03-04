Shadow and Bone — coming soon to Netflix

On 26 February, Netflix surprised fans at IGN Fan Fest with a teaser trailer for the upcoming fantasy series Shadow and Bone. The panel featured Eric Heisserer (showrunner, writer, and executive producer), Leigh Bardugo (author, and executive producer) and stars Jessie Mei Li (Alina), Archie Renaux (Mal), Freddy Carter (Kaz), Amita Suman (Inej), Kit Young (Jesper) and Ben Barnes (General Kirigan).

Based on Leigh Bardugo’s worldwide bestselling Grishaverse novels, Shadow and Bone finds its characters in a war-torn world where lowly soldier and orphan Alina Starkov has just unleashed an extraordinary power that could be the key to setting her country free. With the monstrous threat of the Shadow Fold looming, Alina is torn from everything she knows to train as part of an elite army of magical soldiers known as Grisha. But as she struggles to hone her power, she finds that allies and enemies can be one and the same and that nothing in this lavish world is what it seems.

There are dangerous forces at play, including a crew of charismatic criminals, and it will take more than magic to survive. Shadow and Bone is a Netflix production from 21 Laps Entertainment.

Shadow and Bone premieres on Netflix on 23 April. For more information on the show, visit, www.netflix.com/shadowandbone.