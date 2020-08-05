Sci-fi game demo available on mobile

BadFly Interactive has announced a demo for its highly-anticipated cooperative sci-fi action game, TauCeti Unknown Origin, which is now available on the App Store and Google Play. The game was recognised as a People’s Choice title at Game Access 2018, and the demo offers mobile game fans a polished survival action FPS experience set within two introductory story levels.



“The TauCeti Unknown Origin tech demo offers sci-fi fans a glimpse of the tremendous, fully-realized world we have planned for the final game,” says Lubomír Dykast, CEO and creative director at BadFly Interactive. “Our proprietary technology was built from the ground up to take full advantage of flagship mobile devices and deliver heart-throbbing survival action experiences from anywhere in the universe.”



TauCeti Unknown Origin throws the player directly into the danger. Your space ship, famed ESS Meridian (known from Dead Effect 2) has gone haywire and crashed. The escape pod saved your life and brought you safely to the surface of the planet TauCeti f, directly in the jungle full of unknown life forms, some of them possibly intelligent, and now littered with the debris from the crashed ship. Can you survive and uncover the secrets of the planet?



From thick tropical rainforests to deep canyons and dangerous marshes, the game is full of dangerous fauna and traces of ancient civilisations. Mysterious crumbling temples can offer shelter and knowledge, but they’re often full of danger. Lifeforms on the planet are not friendly and they don’t take kindly to pieces of your broken ship and a handful of human survivors.



BadFly Interactive provided the following details on the game’s features:

Exotic and unexplored world of the exoplanet TauCeti f

Organic AI archetypes with unpredictable behaviour

Console quality graphics and realistic sound effects with stunning environments

In-game cinematic intro taking you directly in the action

Character creation preview

2 playable story levels and survive the arena

Benchmark test for your smartphone (GPU and CPU)

Full controller support

BadFly Interactive’s TauCeti Unknown Origin tech demo is now available on the App Store and Google Play.