Save Mother’s Day moments with good photos

After lockdown, South Africans are planning to make lots of memories. We all know the best way to capture memories is with good camera equipment, and the accessories that keeps the devices safe and sturdy.

Forget shaky cam – DJI Osmo Mobile 3 Smartphone Gimbal Combo Kit

Say goodbye to blurred photos and shaky videos with the DJI Osmo Mobile 3 gimbal. The foldable and portable design offers a hand-held smartphone/mobile gimbal system. It uses 3-axis stabilisation, so mom can create smooth, professional-grade, stabilised videos and sharp images with her smartphone.

The Osmo Mobile 3 improves on the design of its predecessor, making it more comfortable to use, as it provides a shorter handgrip and allowing the 3-axis armature to fold down against the handgrip; battery life has also been enhanced for users to create content for up to 15 hours; a stylish and much lighter design that weighs only 405g.

Smartphones that run Android 4.4 and up, and iOS 9.0 and up can sync with the DJI Osmo Mobile 3.

The DJI Osmo Mobile 3 gimbal costs R2,299 from Orms Direct.

Go professional – Canon EOS RP Mirrorless Digital Camera with 24-105mm Lens and RF Adapter

The Canon EOS R Mirrorless Camera is a full-frame camera that features a much lighter and compact design – suitable for enthusiasts looking to create studio-quality images and video quality. It also has great low-light performance, thanks to its large 26.2MP CMOS.

It was designed with a variety of professional features which includes Dual Pixel CMOS Autofocus, 4K @ 25fps (3840×2160) and Full HD @ 60fps video formats to record high-resolution videos. It’s Wi-Fi compatible, which allows users to shoot flexibly and connect so images can be transferred to a smartphone without any cables or adapters. It has a 0.39-inch OLED colour Electronic Viewfinder, built-in stereo microphones, and it makes use of the Canon LP-E17 Rechargeable Li-ion Battery that allows users to capture a maximum of up to 250 images.

The Canon EOS RP costs R29,995 from Orms Direct.

Up mom’s video game – Fujifilm X-T200 Mirrorless Digital Camera with 15-45mm Lens

The Fujifilm X-T200 is a powerful mirrorless camera with interchangeable lenses. The camera features a large 24.2MP APS-C size sensor, a large 3.5″ LCD that can tilt 180-degrees to be front-facing, a 2360K dot electronic viewfinder, 425 phase-detect autofocus points, and uncropped 4K video support.

The X-T200 is best-suited for videographers because it’s compact and lightweight, while also featuring all the technology needed for recording uncropped 4K UHD or 1080p FHD video and audio.

4K can be recorded at 29.97P/25P/24P/23.98P and Full HD up to 120P. Audio can be recorded from either the built-in microphone or from an external microphone, thanks to a 3.5mm mic input, along with audio controls. Additionally, the Fujifilm XT200 has a large 3.5 inch LCD can swivel 180 degrees to provide a live front-facing display; and a gyroscopic sensor installed in the camera body helps it determine how to account for camera shake and apply its digital image stabilization algorithm (only at Full HD 1080p and lower), which allows for smoother video capture

The Fujifilm X-T200 Mirrorless Camera with 15-45mm Lens costs R12,995 from Orms Direct.

Carry your camera in style – LensLove Heidi Camera Handbag

The classy hazelnut LensLove Heidi Camera Handbag is a genuine cowhide leather camera bag that’s especially handmade for the stylish photographer – a true way for a mother to feel glamorous. The handbag doesn’t only serve as a chic bag to carry photography gear around, but can also be used as an everyday bag.

The stylish handbag can be worn comfortably, as it features a genuine leather strap that can easily be adjusted according to a wearer’s preference. With plenty of space, the handbag from LensLove can transport a camera body with an attached lens, 1 additional lens, a speedlight, a Tablet, and additional accessories such as batteries and memory cards.

Key features

Dimensions: 31cm L x 25cm H x 12cm W

Fits Camera Body & lens, Flash, Tablet, Batteries, Memory Cards

Adjustable Compartments

Handmade, Genuine Cowhide Leather Material

The LensLove Heidi Camera Handbag costs R2,100 from Orms Direct.

Pack lightly – Peak Design Everyday Sling 3L v2 (Ash)

The Peak Design Everyday Sling 3L v2 is one of the lightest and smallest bags in the Everyday line, making it a great companion to carry minimal photography gear, such as mirrorless camera kits. The 3L Everyday Sling bag is suitable for essential everyday or travel carry and features a FlexFold divider to protect photographic equipment. This divider has 2 large and 4 small internal stretchy pockets, which allows users to store personal items, along with memory cards and spare batteries.

The Peak Design Everyday Sling 3L v2 costs R1,620 from Orms Direct.

Orders will be processed after lockdown. For now, moms can get something tangible in the form of an Orms online gift voucher so she can make her own choice of product when lockdown lifts. View the available gift cards here.