SA’s new airline is crowdsourcing its name

A new South African airline, set to launch domestic flights later this year, has turned to crowdsourcing to choose its name.

Founder Gidon Novick, best-known as the brains behind the Kulula.com airline and brand, has invited all South Africans to put their creativity to the test and suggest a name for the new carrier. The successful creator will win a year’s free travel pass on the airline.

The airline “has drawn inspiration from Uber’s high tech, customer obsessed approach to mobility,” according to Novick, who is partnering with Global Aviation, an operator of Airbus A320 aircraft.

“The pandemic has created a unique opportunity to start an airline that is not only dramatically more efficient but also inventive and creative by tapping into the unique talent that our country offers,” he says. “Mater KG’s Jerusalema is a reminder of just how creative, energetic and inspiring South Africans can be.”

The airline’s first flight between Johannesburg and Cape Town, the 12th busiest route in the world, is planned for December 2020.

The founding team combines industry experience with fresh thinkers from the technology and hospitality sectors.

Says Jonathan Ayache, a former Uber Africa executive: “Similar to the way Uber has transformed the point-to-point mobility, there is a huge opportunity for the airline industry to rethink its relationship with passengers and be more ‘customer obsessed’. This can be achieved by bringing together industry experts, technology and a fresh perspective and strategic approaches from other sectors.”

Black&White, part of the M&C SAATCHI Group, is planning the positioning, design and branding of the new airline. They says the new team is looking for a name that is “unique, aspirational, and cool…. it should be easy to say and memorable”.

* Entries can be posted on the website brandnewairline.co.za and the winner will be announced within the next two weeks.