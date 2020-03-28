SA’s Internet goes down again

Internet service provider Afrihost has notified customers that there are major outages across all South African Internet Service Providers (ISPs), as a result of a break in the WACS undersea cable between Portugal and England

The cause of the cable break along the cable is unclear. it marks the second major breakage event along the West African Internet sea cables this year, and comes at the worst possible time: as South Africans grow heavily dependent on their Internet connections during the COVID-19 lockdown.

As a result of the break, the use of international websites and services, which include VPNs (virtual private networks), may result in latency – decreased speeds and response times.

WACS runs from Yzerfontein in the Western Cape, up the West Coast of Africa, and terminates in the United Kingdom. It makes a stop in Portugal before it reaches the UK, and the breakage is reportedly somewhere between these two countries.

The cable is owned in portions by several companies, and the portion where the breakage has occurred belongs to Tata Communications.

The alternate routes are:

SAT3, which runs from Melkbosstrand also in the Western Cape, up the West Coast and terminates in Portugal and Spain. This cable runs nearly parallel to WACS and has less Internet capacity than WACS.

ACE (Africa Coast to Europe), which also runs up the West Coast.

The SEACOM cable runs from South Africa, up the East Coast of Africa, terminating in both London and Dubai.

The EASSy cable also runs from South Africa, up the East Coast, terminating in Sudan, from where it connects to other cables.

The routes most ISPs in South Africa use are WACS and SAT3, due to cost reasons.

The impact will not be as severe as in January, though. All international traffic is being redirected via alternative cable routes. This may be a viable method for connecting users to the Internet but might not be suitable for latency-sensitive applications like International video conferencing.

