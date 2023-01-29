Samsung updates Buds and Watch software

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

New software updates to the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro and Galaxy Watch series are intended to “elevate” content capturing for Galaxy users.

When paired with the latest wearable devices, the Galaxy camera is strengthened with 360 Audio Recording, which brings immersive sound to video content, along with an upgrade to the Camera Controller that makes it easier to zoom in and out remotely.

Pairing Galaxy Buds2 Pro with a Galaxy smartphone allows users to capture realistic audio for video without the need for bulky professional equipment. The feature picks up 360-degree sound using a microphone in each earbud, placing viewers at the centre of immersive sounds. Samsung says users can pop in connected headphones and play back the video on their device or social media channel to hear lifelike sounds that emulate an in-person experience.

360 Audio Recording is the first feature in the Galaxy line leveraging LE Audio, a new Bluetooth audio function. This new technology provides better audio quality as well as improved latency and battery life. Beyond providing better-sounding music, LE Audio also broadens the spectrum of audio experiences to deliver more complex and rich sound that can be shared with others.

Now, LE Audio brings binaural recording to Galaxy Buds2 Pro, taking advantage of both the left and right mics at the same time. When pairing the Buds2 Pro with a Galaxy Z Flip4 or Fold4, users benefit from high-quality stereo audio as well as high-quality video.

The Galaxy Watch’s Camera Controller app, which enables users to control their phone camera rfrom their wrist, also has an update, which will soon be available on the Galaxy Watch5 and Watch4 series. It adds zoom capabilities, further expanding the Galaxy camera experience with smartphone and Watch connectivity. Now users can remotely control their phone’s camera zoom with a pinch of the watch face or a turn of the rotating bezel – ideal for taking group shots or solo selfies from a distance.

The new 360 Audio Recording feature is being progressively released on Galaxy Buds2 Pro and Galaxy Z Flip4 and Z Fold4 via software updates. The updated Camera Controller feature will be available on the Galaxy Watch5, Watch5 Pro, Watch4 and Watch4 Classic from February.

Tune in on February 1 for more details of Samsung’s advanced Galaxy smartphone that will be announced at Galaxy Unpacked: https://news.samsung.com/za/invitation-galaxy-unpacked-2023-share-the-epic