Samsung’s S20 FE makes 5G more affordable

Samsung has taken the features of the S20 range and packed it into a more affordable S20 Fan Edition (FE) device. It is a revision similar to the “s” model iPhones, which don’t feature a cosmetic update, but rather a feature update internally. The FE still carries a high-refresh rate 120Hz display and 5G connectivity

“We are constantly speaking to our fans and taking feedback, and we heard what they loved the most about our Galaxy S20 series, what features they used most often and what they would want to see in a new smartphone,” says TM Roh, president and head of mobile communications business for Samsung. “The S20 FE is an extension of the Galaxy S20 family and is the start of a new way to bring meaningful innovation to even more people to let them do the things they love with the best of Galaxy.”

The S20 FE comes in a wide range of colours with signature design elements pulled from the Galaxy S20 family. Colours include Cloud Red, Cloud Orange, Cloud Lavender, Cloud Mint, Cloud Navy and Cloud White. It also uses a textured haze effect that minimises fingerprints and smudges.

The S20 FE features a 32MP selfie camera and a triple-camera array, consisting of two 12MP wide angle cameras at different wideness and an 8MP 30x zoom lens. The sensors include the S20’s tetra-binning technology and multi-frame processing to enable richer, more vibrant photography. New AI integrations also detect and remove motion blur and suggest the best shots.

The device is equipped with an advanced processor which enables hyper-fast 5G network connectivity on the networks that support the next generation wireless technology. To compliment this connectivity, Samsung is enabling access to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which allows a user to connect to Microsoft’s servers to play graphically intensive games that are streamed over 5G.

The S20 FE features a flat 6.5-inch Infinity-O display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. This makes scrolling through pictures on Instagram or text in an email feel smoother than the existing 60Hz counterparts on the market.

The smartphone packs a 4,500mAh (typical) battery, fast 25W charging, so it can keep your device going all day, and have enough juice to power a friend’s phone via Wireless PowerShare, Samsung’s reverse wireless charging technology.

Starting on 2 October, the Galaxy S20 FE 4G and 5G model will be available in select markets. South Africa’s availability date has not yet been confirmed.

In a deleted tweet by Samsung South Africa, it said the S20 FE would retail for R17 999, a far lower price than the R21 999 asking price for the S20. The starting price in US dollars is $699, so the R17 999 price tag makes sense.

For more information about Galaxy S20 FE, visit www.samsung.com/galaxy-s20-fe.