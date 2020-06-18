Samsung reveals Tab S6 Lite

Samsung has announced the new Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, an affordable version of its flagship Galaxy Tab S6. With ample screen size to do more, a thin and compact body, and a redesigned S Pen included in the box, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is a great tablet for taking quick notes and watching content.

“We understand how life has evolved as our work becomes more flexible and blends with time spent at home,” says Justin Hume, Director: Intergrated Mobility at Samsung South Africa. “Consumers need a versatile device that can integrate seamlessly into their everyday lifestyle, wherever they are. The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite and the new S Pen are packed with the latest technology to help people stay organised, multitask and capture ideas effortlessly, allowing them to spend time on what matters most to them.”

The new S Pen has a refreshed design that makes it as practical and comfortable to use as a traditional pen. Weighing only 7.03g, the S Pen has an improved pen latency and 0.7mm pen tip deliver greater precision for notetaking and drawing. When a user is finished capturing their ideas, the S Pen snaps magnetically onto the right side of the tablet, or to the Book Cover included in the box (LTE model only). The S Pen on the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is also battery-free, so users don’t have to worry about losing charge when using the S Pen.

The Tab S6 Lite features a 10.4-inch screen with narrow bezels. It is equipped with the latest version of One UI, optimised for the larger tablet screen.

Available in three colours, Oxford Gray, Angora Blue and Chiffon Pink, with a matching S Pen and book cover included, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is a stylish accessory as well as a powerful productivity device.

For more information about the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, visit news.samsung.com/za and samsung.com/za/mobile .