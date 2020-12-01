Samsung releases its widest curved monitor yet

Samsung’s next-generation Odyssey G9 curved gaming monitor augments gaming experiences by bringing together the key elements of comfortable curvature, immersive interaction, and perfect picture quality.

The Odyssey portfolio’s premium performance has been certified by TÜV Rheinland, which recognised the Odyssey monitors with the industry’s best high performance 1000R Curved Display and Eye Comfort certificate. The Odyssey G9 is also the first monitor certified to support HDR10+, enabling it to deliver games and content in much higher quality through a combination of Quantum dot technology and an HDR1000 panel.

“Following our recent announcement of the Odyssey G7 curved gaming monitor, the G9 now joins the portfolio as the first dual QHD gaming monitor with 1000R curvature,” said Hyesung Ha, senior vice president of visual display business at Samsung Electronics. “This further solidifies Samsung’s leadership in the global gaming monitor market, with innovation happening at an unprecedented rate. Samsung’s Odyssey G9 curved gaming monitor takes immersive gaming to the next level, giving any gamer the upper hand.”

Addressing gamers’ needs for lightning-fast speed, minimal distractions, and maximum responsiveness, the G9 comes with Samsung’s latest display innovations. The 49-inch G9 is the world’s first Dual Quad High-Definition (DQHD; 5120×1440 resolution) gaming monitor that offers an industry-first 1000R curvature. The G9 can deliver a powerful combination of features under the hood, including rapid 1ms response time with a 240Hz refresh rate and crystal clear QLED picture quality for gaming in dual QHD.

In addition, the G9 pursues an innovative and futuristic design with a glossy white exterior. It also houses Infinity Core Lighting, which allows 52 different colours and five lighting effect options behind the display. The design and lighting effects stand out from the competition and complement any gaming setup.

Samsung’s G9 is now available in the US. Local availability has not yet been announced. For more information, visit: https://displaysolutions.samsung.com/monitor/odyssey