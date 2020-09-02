Samsung punts productivity with Galaxy Fold 2

Samsung is going big on productivity with its third generation foldable device, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2, launched in South Africa yesterday. With a larger cover screen, at 6.2-inches, and a mini-tablet level main screen at 7.6-inches, the Fold2 offers both versatility and cutting edge design,

The main screen is one of the most effective handsets yet in terms of multitasking, as it can run three apps side-by-side.

“Our journey towards the next generation of mobile devices is full of originality and innovation,” says Justin Hume, director of integrated mobility at Samsung South Africa. “We closely listened to user feedback to ensure we were bringing meaningful improvements to the hardware, while also developing innovations to enhance the user experience. Further strengthened by our industry-leading partnerships with Google and Microsoft, we’re reshaping and redefining the possibilities of the mobile device experience.”

Samsung provided the following information on the specs and features of the device:

Complete and Immersive Content Experiences – A 6.2-inch Infinity-O Cover Screen provides maximum usability so users can check email, look up directions, or even watch content without needing to unfold the device every time. When unfolded, the massive 7.6-inch Main Screen, with minimised bezels and notch-less Front Camera, immerses you with a 120Hz adaptable refresh rate for smooth scrolling and gameplay. To complete the experience, the Galaxy Z Fold2 comes with the best dynamic sound available on a Galaxy device to date, with enhanced stereo effect and clearer sound provided by high-dynamic dual speakers.

Solid Design and Expert Craftsmanship – The Galaxy Z Fold2 is re-engineered with a sleek, unified design that delivers a smooth, high-end feel. Samsung Ultra-Thin Glass is now on the Main Screen, providing a more premium feel for the display. Its design is anchored by the Hideaway Hinge, which fits seamlessly into the device body with the CAM mechanism and enables free standing capabilities that power all new Flex mode experiences. Galaxy Z Fold2 also employs sweeper technology, first introduced on the Galaxy Z Flip, within the gap between the body and hinge housing to repel dust and undesirable particles. As Galaxy Z Fold2 features a third-generation refined design, the space for the sweeper structure is even smaller than on the Galaxy Z Flip. To achieve this, Samsung developed new sweeper technology to achieve the same level of protection in a smaller space. The Galaxy Z Fold2 Hideaway Hinge features slim cutting technology, modified fibre composition and adjusted fibre density.

Capture and View Exactly How You Want

The Galaxy Z Fold2 pairs Flex mode with App Continuity to provide expanded usability, crossing the boundary between the Cover and Main Screen. This flexibility enables you to create or view content that is curated to your exact preferences, from folded to unfolded.

A device that is as flexible and productive as you are – With Flex mode, it’s now possible to capture content and review in real time. With Capture View Mode, users won’t have to leave the Camera app to see the photo or video they just took. Review up to five most recent captures on the bottom half of the Main Screen, and the preview of the next shot will be on the top half.

– With Flex mode, it’s now possible to capture content and review in real time. With Capture View Mode, users won’t have to leave the Camera app to see the photo or video they just took. Review up to five most recent captures on the bottom half of the Main Screen, and the preview of the next shot will be on the top half. Features to support your creativity – Rethink content capturing by incorporating both the photographer and subject’s perspective into getting the shot. Using the Main and Cover Screen at the same time with Dual Preview, both parties can see what’s being captured.

Maximise Every Moment

The Galaxy Z Fold2 aligns next generation mobile productivity with advanced multitasking capabilities thanks to new intuitive ways to interact. Get the most out of your day by tailoring the Galaxy Z Fold2’s tablet-sized Main Screen to fit in with your working style.

Seamless Multitasking – Use advanced Multi-Active Window to control the screen’s layout with more flexibility. Experience more productivity now that users can open multiple files from the same app at the same time and view them side by side. With drag and drop, users can simply drag text, images and documents from one app to another for instant transfer. Or quickly screen capture in one app and transfer the captured image into another seamlessly with Split Screen Capture.

Galaxy Leadership Strengthened by Strategic Partnerships

Samsung has an open and collaborative approach to partnerships. Through a long-standing partnership with Google, Samsung established an open ecosystem for foldable devices. With this partnership, Samsung has fostered foldable UX innovation to realise the goal of creating the ultimate form factor. Furthermore, a trusted partnership with Microsoft, combined with the Galaxy Z Fold2’s advanced hardware and large screen experience, allows users to maximise their productivity in mobile environments.

Building on its longstanding legacy of Galaxy leadership, Samsung once again pushes the boundaries of mobile innovation and engineering. With the Galaxy Z Fold2, users can access ultra-fast speeds thanks to its full 5G band compatibility, while the 4,500mAh All Day Battery and Super-Fast Charging means you can do more without worrying about your battery life. Galaxy Z Fold2 also offers Samsung DeX wireless connection for clutter free work productivity, while UWB (Ultra Wide Band) technology is integrated into the device making it quick and easy to share files, photos or videos with Nearby Share.

Galaxy Z Premier Service

Galaxy Z Fold2 users can access the Galaxy Z Premier Service: With premium upport from a dedicated team of product experts, it will now be faster to connect one-on-one with experts, and discover how to unlock the new experience the Galaxy Z Fold2 enables. Galaxy Z Fold2 owners can also sign up for a Complimentary Samsung Care+ service plan within 30 days of device purchase, which provides one-time inner foldable screen protection against accidental damage within one year of device purchasing date.

Availability

The Galaxy Z Fold2 will be available in Mystic Black and Mystic Bronze, in South Africa on September 25 2020, with pre-orders from 7 September 2020. Customised options will be available for users on Samsung.com in select markets with four distinct colours for the hinge: Metallic Silver, Metallic Gold, Metallic Red and Metallic Blue.

Galaxy Z Fold2 Specifications: