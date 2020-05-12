Salesforce reveals tools help businesses safely reopen

Salesforce has announced Work.com – new technology solutions and resources to help business and community leaders around the world reopen safely, re-skill employees and respond efficiently on the heels of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Work.com includes new solutions to accelerate private and public sector response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including employee wellness assessment; shift management; contact tracing; emergency response management; and grants and volunteer management. The Work.com Command Centre brings many data streams together so that businesses and communities can make more informed decisions.

In addition, Work.com brings together the full power of health experts, business leaders and the Salesforce ecosystem in a resource centre informed by the Business Roundtable and the University of California San Francisco (UCSF) with insights from business, health and government leaders. This is coupled with analysis, best practices and recovery stories from the Salesforce partner ecosystem.



“Every company and community in the world is focusing on how to safely reopen and get to a new normal,” says Bret Taylor, president and COO of Salesforce. “With Work.com, we’re bringing together powerful new technology, our partners and network of experts to help organisations reopen and recover from this crisis while putting employee and visitor health and safety first.”

“Business Roundtable is focused on an economic recovery that puts public health first and allows businesses of all sizes to reopen swiftly and safely,” says Joshua Bolten, president and CEO of Business Roundtable. “Safety first and consistent guidelines are critical to reopening. Salesforce is providing an important public service by giving businesses and organisations of all sizes this suite of free resources to help them navigate current guidance and get back to business safely when they can do so.”

Salesforce provided the following information on Work.com solutions:

Work.com Command Center is a hub for leaders to get a 360-degree view of return-to-work readiness across locations, employees and visitors, make data-driven decisions, take action and communicate effectively.

Contact Tracing allows public and private sector leaders to manually trace health and relationship contacts in a safe and private manner, by collecting data from individuals who are infected or potentially exposed to an infectious disease and creating visual maps of contacts and locations to monitor potential interactions and outbreak.

Emergency Response Management is a suite of products built in collaboration with Accenture that allows public health organisations, government agencies and the private sector to manage all types of emergencies, deliver care to those affected and allocate resources and services quickly.

Employee Wellness allows leaders to gather the data needed to monitor and analyse employee and visitor health and wellness.

Shift Management enables organisations to orchestrate the eventual return of employees to the office through shift management capabilities that can help reduce office density.

myTrailhead for Employees delivers content to help employees skill up on new ways of working with out-of-the-box training, learning and wellness programs.

Volunteer & Grants Management will help organizations fulfill their relief goals with flexible, scalable tools that streamline volunteer coordination and grant-making processes.

In addition, Salesforce’s new Work.com resource centre includes expert commentary and advice from respected voices, such as Dr David Agus, Dr Larry Brilliant, Dr Scott Gottlieb, Harvard Business School economist Linda A. Hill, and political scientist Ian Bremmer. The resource centre gives users access to ideas and industry trends that are top of mind for business leaders looking to stabilise their businesses, adapt to a new normal, and plan for an eventual return to growth.

Salesforce’s trusted partner ecosystem is providing guidance and solutions for organisations of all sizes and across industries to return to the workplace safely. Global Strategic Consulting Partners, including Accenture, Deloitte and PwC, are Work.com’s inaugural industry and business transformation specialists.

Partners including Fusion Risk Management, Traction Guest and ComplianceQuest are building the inaugural ISV solutions on the Salesforce platform to extend Work.com. These solutions will empower customers to build business continuity and risk management plans, adapt supply chains, manage employees and visitors on site and more.

Pricing and availability