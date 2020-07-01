Salesforce introduces work-from-anywhere software

While companies, governments and organisations are slowly returning to their offices, the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the future of work forever. In fact, nearly 70 percent of people believe the pandemic will permanently change the nature of work and more than 50 percent say that flexible work locations are very important to them.

An all-digital, work-from-anywhere world is becoming the new normal. That’s why Salesforce, a global leader in CRM, has introduced Salesforce Anywhere, which combines powerful new technologies and platform services to help organisations unlock more productivity and customer success for this new normal.

“The COVID-19 crisis has taught us that companies must be able to sell, service, market and collaborate from anywhere, and that won’t change in a post-pandemic world,” says Bret Taylor, President and COO Salesforce. “With Salesforce Anywhere we’re empowering customers of every size, location and industry to digitally transform with confidence in this all-digital, work-from-anywhere world.”

Salesforce provided the following information:

Sell, service, market and more from anywhere with Customer 360

Salesforce Customer 360 was built from the ground up for the all-digital, work-from-anywhere world. It harnesses the power of the cloud, social, mobile and AI to deliver a single source of truth for every customer across sales, service, marketing, and commerce. No matter the location or device, teams can build and deliver intelligent, personalised experiences that create lasting, trusted relationships. Continuous innovation across Customer 360, such as the new Service Cloud Voice and Einstein Call Coaching, provides a growing set of capabilities to deliver customer success from anywhere.

Salesforce recently deepened its industry expertise with technology from Vlocity, enabling companies to leverage new industry-specific apps, data models, APIs and workflows to reimagine any customer experience for this new normal.

Collaborate from anywhere: chat, alerts, comments and video built directly into Salesforce

Team success in an all-digital, work-from-anywhere world demands a much larger focus on collaboration. With the new Salesforce Anywhere app – available in public beta via desktop and a native iOS app in July – real-time team chat, notification alerts, comments, and video conferencing will be built directly into the Salesforce experience and available within the context of a user’s normal CRM workflow. Instead of resorting to external apps, tools or windows to engage with teammates, that collaboration can happen anywhere within a Salesforce record.

Work from anywhere: build, manage and scale employee apps quickly and securely

An increasingly remote workforce puts enormous strain on an IT helpdesk, with more complex workloads and an increasing number of service requests flooding in. To manage and scale IT support, and keep workforces productive, Salesforce announced a partnership with Tanium, a leader in unified endpoint management and security, to develop an employee service solution for the work from anywhere world. The solution will give IT teams complete control of all employee devices and services on their network so they can deliver the modern experiences employees need to be successful from anywhere.

Data from anywhere: insights from any source to make better decisions, fast

With MuleSoft and Tableau, organisations can unlock, understand and act on insights from their data. Customers can leverage MuleSoft to easily access and integrate data from any source using API-led connectivity, greatly expanding the data available for analysis. Organisations can then visualise and identify valuable insights from the most up-to-date and reliable data with Tableau – to make business decisions quickly and with confidence from anywhere. For example, the new COVID-19 Data Platform leverages the power of MuleSoft and Tableau to gather, unify and deliver trusted COVID-19 data that can be visualised to guide safe return-to-work strategies.

Availability

The Salesforce Anywhere App is expected to be available in beta in July with customers globally. The product is expected to be generally available in the fourth quarter of 2020.