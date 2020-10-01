Roku releases new streaming soundbar

Roku has unveiled a new streaming device and software lineup, including a redesigned Roku Ultra and a new Roku Streambar. The Roku Ultra offers 4K streaming to non-smart TVs, and was specifically designed for binge streamers. The new remote also features a 3.5mm jack for headphones, which allows users to carry on streaming while the rest of the house is asleep.

For streamers looking to add streaming and premium sound to their TV, the Roku Streambar is an all-in-one solution for consumers to upgrade and de-clutter their home entertainment systems.

Roku also announced Roku OS 9.4 for all Roku devices.

These updates are available in the US market, and would need to be imported by South African retailers or customers:

Roku Ultra

The Roku Ultra offers Dolby Vision for enhanced picture quality and Dolby Atmos sound for a richer audio experience. Inside the box is a Roku voice remote featuring TV power and volume controls, personal shortcut buttons, headphones for private listening, and now a High-Speed Premium HDMI® cable. Features include:

Power and performance: Loaded with a quad-core processor and channels that launch in a snap.

Roku Streambar

Roku Streambar is a 2-in-1 entertainment upgrade with premium sound for any TV with HDMI. Crisp, clean audio makes dialogue easier to hear and, with its compact design, Roku says it fills the room with sound. The Streambar can also be controlled by speaking to Amazon Alexa and/or Google Assistant devices. Later this year, Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit capabilities are expected to begin roll out on 4K Roku devices, including the Streambar. With Apple AirPlay 2, customers can stream videos, music and more to the big screen, and with HomeKit, they can securely control their Roku device using the Home app and Siri. Additional features include:

Big sound: Four internal speakers provide a rich audio experience with Dolby Audio.

Roku OS 9.4 Update

