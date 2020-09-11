Connect with us

Rogue – Premieres today on Box Office

Megan Fox stars in the SA-UK film, Rogue, which follows mercenaries on a mission to rescue a group of kidnapped schoolgirls.

In Rogue, Teen Choice winner Megan Fox (Transformers) stars as Samantha O’Hara, who leads a team of mercenaries on a mission to rescue a group of kidnapped schoolgirls. When their plan goes south, the mercenaries find themselves out of ammo and lost in the bush, having to defend themselves against both the kidnappers and an angry lion. 

MJ Basset (Power, Strike Back, Ash vs Evil Dead) directs the action-adventure film, which also stars Adam Deacon (Casualty), Philip Winchester (Strike BackLaw & Order: Special Victims Unit), and South African stars Jessica Sutton (Motherland: Fort Salem, The Kissing Booth), Brandon Auret (District 9ElysiumStill Breathing), Sisanda Henna (Trackers, Griekwastad), Kenneth Fok (Warrior) and Greg Kriek (Black Mirror).  

The SA-UK film is a co-production between MultiChoice, Capstone and Mannequin, with Lionsgate Home Entertainment handling distribution in North America. 

Rogue premieres today, 11 September, on BoxOffice by DStv. This film will be one of the first of a number of films opting to skip cinemas, given the pandemic, and launch first and exclusively on the video-on-demand platform instead.  

