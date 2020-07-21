Rogue Company beta available now PC and consoles

First Watch Games and Hi-Rez Studios have launched their cross-platform team shooter Rogue Company to early access players worldwide on Nintendo Switch, PC via Epic Games Store, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Playable with cross-play and cross-save on all platforms, Rogue Company delivers action, tactics and a whole lot of attitude.

This early version of Rogue Company gives players early access to Rogue Company’s energetic gameplay and third-person, action movie flair before the full game launches later this year. It’s time to save the day, look good, and get paid.



Headed-up by Lead Game Designer and former Halo world champion Scott Lussier, Rogue Company is the debut game from First Watch Games. The studio is accompanied by a group of Hi-Rez Studios developers and industry veterans with experience working on some of gaming’s most famous and successful shooters.

“From today, players will be able to play Rogue Company with their friends, regardless of platform”, says Lussier. “Whether playing on Switch, PC, PS4 or Xbox One, gamers will enjoy the same intense third-person action at a minimum 60 fps”.

“We’re proud to be launching across four platforms on the same day – a first for Hi-Rez Studios”, says Chris Larson, executive producer. “From day one, we’re bringing together a huge community of cross-platform gunslingers and delivering an ever-growing roster of mercenaries, game modes, weapons and gadgets”.

Rogue Company is available to purchase now in three different versions:

Starter Founder’s Pack – $14.99 (€14.99 / £11.99).

Standard Founder’s Pack – $29.99 (€29.99 / £24.99).

Ultimate Founder’s Pack – $59.99 (€59.99 / £49.99).

All Founder’s Packs include:

Early access to Rogue Company.

Six core Rogues to choose from: Dima, Dallas, Ronin, Anvil, Trench and Saint.

Squad Unlocked – 2 bonus Founder’s Pack Rogues: Phantom and Chaac.

Rare Founder Spray.

Epic Superstar Dance Emote.

Rare Speed Demon Ronin Outfit.

Epic Solar Flare Weapon Wrap.

The Standard Founder’s Pack include:

Six additional Rogues.

Rare Exterminatin Chaac Outfit.

For the complete Rogue Company experience, the Ultimate Founder’s Pack gives players more outfits, emotes, sprays and 1500 Rogue Bucks to spend in game. For the full list of content for each Founder’s Pack, visit roguecompany.com/founders

The early version of Rogue Company is available to purchase now on all four platforms: