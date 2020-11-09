Rockstar Games reveals large ‘backward compatibility’ roster

With the launches of the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X and S this week, the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption 2 will be playable on these new consoles via backward compatibility.

Users who own both a disc-based copy of their last gen-game will be able to insert that disc to play the game, provided they purchased the more expensive versions of the next generation consoles. The PlayStation 5 Digital Edition and Xbox Series S consoles do not feature disc drives and will not be able to use this feature.

Meanwhile, digital game owners will have instant access to download any compatible Rockstar Games titles they already have tied to their PlayStation Network or Xbox Live accounts. On PlayStation 5, these will be available from the Your Collection section of the Game Library, and on Xbox Series X and S from the Ready to Install section.



Either way, users can pick up right where they left off, thanks to the new ability to transfer save files and game files via LAN cables, connecting wirelessly, or with USB storage. Users can also transfer the most recent cloud save tied to your PlayStation Plus or Xbox Live accounts.



Current progress and accomplishments in both Grand Theft Auto Online and Red Dead Online will also carry over, provided the user is using the same PlayStation Network or Xbox Live account on the new console. To ensure your accounts are properly linked, visit https://socialclub.rockstargames.com/settings/linkedaccounts.



Older games that were released for Xbox 360 or the original Xbox are compatible:



Bully: Scholarship Edition

Grand Theft Auto IV

Grand Theft Auto: Episodes from Liberty City

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

Midnight Club: Los Angeles

Red Dead Redemption

Rockstar Games Presents Table Tennis

The collection of Rockstar Games PlayStation 2 titles currently available on PlayStation 4 from the PlayStation Store will also carry over: