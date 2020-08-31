Rising Phoenix – Now streaming on Netflix

Rising Phoenix tells the extraordinary story of the Paralympic Games. From the rubble of World War II to the third biggest sporting event on the planet, the Paralympics sparked a global movement which continues to change the way the world thinks about disability, diversity, and human potential.

Athletes featured in the film include Ntando Mahlangu (South Africa), Bebe Vio (Italy), Ellie Cole (Australia), Jean-Baptiste Alaize (France), Matt Stutzman (US), Jonnie Peacock (UK), Cui Zhe (China), Ryley Batt (Australia), and Tatyana McFadden (US).

Rising Phoenix is directed by Ian Bonhôte and Peter Ettedgui. Produced by Greg Nugent, John Battsek and Tatyana McFadden. Executive Produced by Richard Curtis, Barbara Broccoli, Barnaby Spurrier, Godric Smith, Dee Ryder, Xavi Gonzalez and Andrew Ruhemann.

Rising Phoenix is available to stream on Netflix now: www.netflix.com/RisingPhoenix.