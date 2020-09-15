Ring security arrives in SA

Ring Africa has launched a range of affordable indoor and outdoor home security cameras, designed to provide a seamless ring of security in and around homes.

Ring is famous for failing to get a deal on Shark Tank in 2013, and then being built up over the next five years into a business that was acquired by Amazon.com for between $1.2 and $1.8 billion. Founder Jamie Siminoff developed the concept of a WiFi-enabled video doorbell as a way to see his doorbell when he was in the garage.

Today, all Ring Africa’s home security offerings use HD cameras that connect to a smartphone via the Ring app. Ring cameras take less than 15 minutes to install, come in battery and wired option,s and start at an entry price of R1,299. Some cameras can also link to a Ring Solar Panel.

Ring’s smart cameras have a stylish design and are aimed at business owners, parents, pet owners, families and students. Features include Live View and two-way talk, motion-activated recording, night vision, a 1080p HD camera and a siren.

“At Ring, we are continuously pushing the boundaries on bringing the most innovative devices and features to our customers,” says Siminoff. “With our growing lineup of both indoor and outdoor cams, varying in size and functionality, our customers have choices when determining how best to secure their homes.”

Ring Indoor Cam

RSP R 1 499

With its compact design, the Ring Indoor Cam can be mounted almost anywhere in the home. It features up to 1080p HD video, motion zones, night vision, two-way talk and Live View, and motion-activated recording. The device also includes privacy features that enable users to disable motion and audio recording from the app, and an indicator light that displays when the camera is recording.

Ring Stick Up Cam

RSP R 2 499

The Ring Stick Up Cam can be installed indoors or outdoors, and comes in both Battery powered or Plug-in power options.

Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen)

RSP R 1 999

The Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen) is a 2.4 Ghz Wi-Fi connected security camera. It offers 1080HD video, allowing the owner to see, hear and speak to visitors from anywhere. With instant mobile alerts, two-way talk and Live View, one can answer the door from a smartphone, tablet and PC.

Ring Video Doorbell 3

RSP R 3 999

The new Ring Video Doorbell 3 builds on the features of version 2 to include a new, adjustable motion zone, called near zone, which can detect motion within 1.5m to 4.5m of the front door, as well as enhanced dual-band 2.4 Ghz/5Ghz Wi-FI for improved connectivity.

With Alexa compatibility, users can say, “Alexa, show me the front door,” to see their Ring Video Doorbell 3’s Live View, or say, “Alexa, answer the front door,” to begin speaking with whoever is at their door. With Linked Devices, users can link their doorbell to compatible Ring Cams to create an integrated, security system.

Ring Video Doorbell 3 includes Privacy Zones, which allow users to exclude areas of the camera field of view from video recording. Similar to all of Ring’s Doorbells and Cams, Ring Video Doorbell 3 features toggles that allow users to turn off video or audio recording for an extra layer of privacy, at any time.

* Ring Africa products are now officially available in South Africa through Takealot, Builders Warehouse, iStore, Incredible Connection and Leroy Merlin.