Qualcomm unveils Quick Charge 5

Qualcomm has unveiled Quick Charge 5, a charging platform that delivers much faster mobile phone charging speed and efficiency improvements. This solution is the first commercially viable fast charging platform to support more than 100W charging power in a smartphone, which allows users to charge devices from 0 to 50% battery power in five minutes.

Quick Charge 5 also uses Qualcomm Battery Saver and the new Qualcomm Smart Identification of Adapter Capabilities technology, to support higher efficiency and help extend the battery life cycle on a users’ device.

“Quick Charge 5, our fastest and most versatile charging solution, will enable consumers to enjoy their devices for longer periods of time, without worrying about the time required to recharge,” says Ev Roach, vice president of product management at Qualcomm Technologies. “We work closely with manufacturers to create industry-leading devices that meet consumers’ demand for more immersive and accessible mobile experiences.”

For context, Quick Charge 5 is 70% more efficient than Quick Charge 4 and offers 10 times the power delivery of Quick Charge 1. The solution supports 2S batteries and 20 Volts of power delivery.

Quick Charge 5 also keeps extreme safety measures in mind; it incorporates 12 separate voltage, current and temperature protections, including USB-input overvoltage protection at 25V and external power controls beyond 30V. It also runs 10°C cooler than Quick Charge 4.

Quick Charge 5 enables Dual/Triple Charge technology, adaptive input voltage, INOV4, Qualcomm Battery Saver and the new Qualcomm Smart Identification of Adapter Capabilities technology, which work together to maximise power transfer efficiency, increase safety and help extend the battery life cycle on a users’ device.

Quick Charge technology is available on over 1,200 mobile devices, accessories, and controllers – ranging from car adapters to docking stations – and unifying the handset and laptop charging ecosystem. Quick Charge 5 is backwards compatible with Quick Charge 2.0, 3.0, 4, 4+ and existing handsets powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon mobile platform, so more devices can charge off a single Quick Charge-certified charger.

“Quick Charge solutions are widely available in a variety of mobile devices,” says Zhang Lei, Mi Phone vice president and hardware R&D general manager at Xiaomi. “The latest generation of Quick Charge 5 not only provides superior charging capabilities, but helps intelligently extend a device’s battery life and reduce thermal output.”

Quick Charge 5 is currently sampling with device manufacturers and is expected to appear in commercial devices in the third quarter of 2020. Quick Charge 5 is supported on Snapdragon 865, 865 Plus, and future premium- and high-tier Snapdragon mobile platforms.