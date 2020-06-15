PUBG Mobile offers $850k

PUBG Mobile has unveiled World League Season Zero, a global online competition with a prize pool of $850,000 and 40 team slots. It has also been revealed that the sign-ups for the PMCO 2020 Fall Split will open on June 24.

The announcements were made byJames Yang, Director of Global Esports, PUBG Mobile, ahead of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) South Asia Finals.

PUBG Mobile has also shared a new sneak peak of the PUBG Mobile Esports Studio in Katowice, Poland, created in partnership with ESL. The studio will become the home of offline matches when it’s safe to resume offline competition.

In response to COVID-19 and to ensure the health and safety of players and fans, PUBG Mobile has moved the entire PMPL Season 1 online, and delayed schedules to make these changes.

PUBG Mobile World League Season Zero will be held from 10t July to 9t August. The East League will begin at 6 PM IST for Asia, and the West League will begin at 12:30 AM IST for Europe and Americas. Community members can witness the livestream at PUBG MOBILE Esports YouTube channel.

