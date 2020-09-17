PS5 and Xbox SX both go for R12k

The long-awaited PlayStation5 finally has an arrival date. Sony has announced it will roll out the PS5 in seven key markets – the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, Japan and South Korea – on 12 November, with South Africa following a week later.

The next-generation videogame system will include current games like Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, and Demon’s Souls, as well as updates to games like Final Fantasy XVI, Fortnite, and Hogwarts Legacy.

The second-phase global rollout on 19 November will include launches in Europe, Middle East, South America, Asia and South Africa. The PS5 Digital Edition will be available for a recommended retail price (RRP) of R10,000 and PS5 with an Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive will be available for an RRP of R12,000. Pre-orders will be available starting today at select retailers.

Both PS5 models use the same custom processor with integrated CPU and GPU for high-fidelity graphics up to 4K, as well as the same ultra-high speed solid-state drive (SSD) with integrated I/O for fast loading. Both PS5 models promise a deepened sense of immersion through the DualSense wireless controller and 3D audio capabilities, so players will enjoy the same gameplay experiences regardless of which PS5 they choose.

The Xbox Series consoles, however, feature different graphics processors and different output capabilities, so the Xbox Series S can’t be seen as an equivalent to the PS5 Digital Edition. Xbox makes up for this by having the Series S that can play the games (just not in 4K) at a much lower price tag of R6,999.

To rival the Xbox Game Pass collection, Sony also revealed the PlayStation Plus Collection, a curated line-up of PS4 games that defined the generation. These games will be available to PS Plus members to download and play on PS5. The PS Plus Collection features critically acclaimed games, including Batman Arkham Knight, Bloodborne, Fallout 4, God of War, Monster Hunter: World, and Persona 5.

South African pricing for PS5 accessories has also been released:

DualSense Wireless Controller (standalone) – R1,500

Pulse 3D wireless headset – with 3D audio support and dual noise-cancelling microphones – R2,200

HD Camera – with dual 1080p lenses for gamers to broadcast themselves along with their epic gameplay moments R1,300

Media Remote – to navigate movies and streaming services – R700

DualSense Charging Station – to charge two DualSense Wireless Controllers – R700

The following titles were confirmed for the PS5. Watch the trailers below:

Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition (Capcom)

Final Fantasy XVI (Square Enix)

Five Nights at Freddy’s Security Breach (Steel Wool Studios and ScottGames)

Hogwarts Legacy (Warner Bros. Games)

A new God of War title (Santa Monica Studio)