Primal Season 1 Part 2– Out today on Showmax

The animated series Primal follows a caveman at the dawn of evolution and a dinosaur on the brink of extinction. The two creatures, one on the way out and one on the way in, become each other’s only hope of survival in a treacherous world.

Adult Swim’s Primal recently won three of the five Outstanding Achievement In Animation Awards at the 2020 Emmys, for creator Genndy Tartakovsky’s story boards, art director Scott Wills, and character designer Stephen DeStefano.

Tartakovsy is an animation legend. He’s won Emmys for Samurai Jack and Star Wars: Clone Wars, been nominated for Dexter’s Laboratory and The Powerpuff Girls, and directed the Golden Globe-nominated Hotel Transylvania.

Primal has an 8.7/10 score on IMDb and a 100% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes, where the critics’ consensus is, “Epic in every sense, Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal is a stunning feat of visual storytelling.”

