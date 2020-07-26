Power Ranger for Comic Con Africa

Jason David Frank, well known as Tommy Oliver, the original Mighty Morphin’ Green Ranger from the mega series Power Rangers, will attend Comic Con Africa’s Online Con in September.

Jason’s character has morphed into the most different Power Rangers of any in the long-running show’s 26 year history and has appeared in over 225 episodes, more than any other Ranger. He was first the Mighty Morphin’ Green Ranger, followed by Mighty Morphin’ White Ranger, Red Zeo, Red Turbo and Black Dino Thunder Ranger.

“We have heard our fans’ requests for a Power Rangers guest and nothing makes us more excited than to bring dreams to life,” says Carla Massmann, portfolio director for Comic Con Africa. “Jason David Frank is a legendary name in the Power Rangers series, and we couldn’t be happier to announce that he will be joining our Online Con.”

An accomplished martial artist, Jason is not only a Ju Jitsu, Muay Thai and American Karate expert who has been inducted into the Word Karate Union Hall of Fame, but he has created his own martial arts system known as Toso Kune Do. He is the owner of Rising Sun Karate, which has three schools in the USA. In January 2013, Jason became the Guinness World Record holder for the most 1-inch pine board broken during a skydive freefall.

He will take part in Q&A sessions on all four dayss.

The Online Con will also be attended by Kevin Eastman, co-creator of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Disney artist Jimmy C Mulligan, comic creator Tony Moy, mixed media artist Nooligan and WWE heavyweight Bret “The Hitman” Hart. American comic artists Livio Ramondelli, known for his work on Transformers, will also be a virtual guests.

Comic Con Africa’s Online Con 2020 will run from 24 to 27 September. For more information, visit: https://www.comicconafrica.co.za/en.html