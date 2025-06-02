Plentify fixes fiddly solar app

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Scan, Click, Done? A new Installer App promises to supercharge SolarBot rollouts.

Plentify last week launched a new version of its Installer App that it says is faster, smarter, and more reliable than the original version.

The company says it is “designed to dramatically improve the experience of installing its award-winning SolarBot device”.

The new app is the result of extensive collaboration with trusted installer partners and insights gathered through real-world installations, usability testing, and on-the-ground feedback, including from Gadget.

Key improvements include:

Faster, more accurate testing with simple QR code scanning.

Smarter property setup allowing Installers to enter key information once and assign multiple devices.

Flexible validations enabling Installers to pause and complete setup later.

Richer device data on the Bot page for better diagnostics and support.

The app is already being rolled out with leading partners like Wetility, Herholdts, and Balwin, streamlining operations and improving the customer experience.

“This launch marks a significant step forward in Plentify’s ongoing mission to develop tools that empower everyday users, making clean energy systems more efficient and easier to manage,” says the company.