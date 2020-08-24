PGA Tour 2K21 now available

For seasoned golf pros and rookies alike, your tee time has finally arrived: PGA Tour 2K21 is available now for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows PC via Steam, Nintendo Switch and Google Stadia. Developed by HB Studios, the team behind The Golf Club 2019 Featuring PGA Tour, PGA Tour 2K21 is a realistic golf simulation experience featuring PGA-licensed Tour pros, courses, gear, and apparel brands.



PGA Tour 2K21 is built around the belief that golf is for everyone. Rookies can take advantage of real-time tutorials, tips, and shot suggestions, while veterans can master their games with advanced features, including Pro Vision, Distance Control, Shot Shaper and Putt Preview. Tee it up solo or hit the links with friends by playing local and online matches, including Alt-Shot, Stroke Play, Skins and 4-Player Scramble. Players can also create entry rules and requirements, as well as handicap and event settings, to challenge other players.



The first step toward FedExCup glory is to create your own MyPlayer by selecting from hundreds of customisation options, including new licensed apparel and equipment from popular brands such as Adidas, Polo Ralph Lauren, Malbon Golf, Callaway Golf, Bridgestone Golf, and TaylorMade Golf.

Players will take on a roster of 12 PGA Tour pros, headlined by PGA Tour 2K21 cover athlete Justin Thomas.



The PGA TOUR pro roster also includes:

Cameron Champ;

Bryson DeChambeau, a.k.a. “The Scientist”;

Matt Kuchar, a.k.a. “Kuch”;

Kevin Kisner, a.k.a. “Kiz”

Gary Woodland, a.k.a. “G-Dub”;

Billy Horschel, a.k.a. “Billy Ho”;

Ian Poulter, a.k.a. “The Postman”;

Tony Finau, a.k.a. “Big Tone”;

Jim Furyk, a.k.a. “Mr. 58”;

Sergio Garcia;

Patrick Cantlay.



The PGA Tour Career Mode is brought to life by a broadcast-style presentation with state-of-the-art graphics, dynamic cutscenes and a seamless replay system, all anchored by the play-by-play commentary of veteran golf and sports broadcaster Luke Elvy and three-time PGA Tour winner turned golf analyst Rich Beem. Elvy and Beem provide analysis and insights, while also applauding a player’s best shots and poking fun at their missteps.



PGA Tour 2K21 includes the world famous TPC Sawgrass and 14 additional licensed PGA Tour courses to challenge players.



The 15 licensed courses include:

Atlantic Beach Country Club;

Copperhead Course;

East Lake Golf Club;

Quail Hollow Club;

Riviera Country Club;

TPC Boston;

TPC Deere Run;

TPC Louisiana;

TPC River Highlands;

TPC San Antonio;

TPC Sawgrass;

TPC Scottsdale;

TPC Southwind;

TPC Summerlin;

TPC Twin Cities.

Players who purchase the PGA Tour 2K21 Digital Deluxe Edition will receive the 2K/Adidas CodeChaos MyPlayer Pack featuring adidas CodeChaos Boa golf shoes and custom 2K/Adidas gear, including a sport performance polo, Ultimate365 pants and tour hat, designed by Adidas Golf exclusively for PGA Tour 2K21, as well as the “Golden Touch” pack featuring a gold putter and driver, along with a 2300 VC pack, which can be used to unlock in-game cosmetic items.

For more information on PGA Tour 2K21, visit PGATOUR2K21.com.