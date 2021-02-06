People trust robots more than themselves

2020 has changed our relationship with money, and people now trust robots more than themselves to manage their finances, according to a new study by Oracle and personal finance expert Farnoosh Torabi.

The study of more than 9,000 consumers and business leaders across 14 countries found that the Covid-19 pandemic has increased financial anxiety, sadness, and fear among people around the world. It has also changed who and what we trust to manage our finances and, is reshaping the role and focus areas of corporate finance teams and personal financial advisors.

Covid-19 has created financial anxiety, sadness, and fear

The global pandemic has negatively impacted people’s relationship with money at home and at work:

Among business leaders, financial anxiety and stress increased by 186% and sadness grew by 116%. Consumer financial anxiety and stress doubled and sadness increased by 70%.

90% of business leaders are worried about the impact of Covid-19 on their organization, with the most common concerns being a slow economic recovery or recession (51%), budget cuts (38%), and bankruptcy (27%).

87% of consumers are experiencing financial fears, including job loss (39%), losing savings (38%), and never getting out of debt (26%).

These concerns are keeping people up at night: 41% of consumers reported losing sleep due to their personal finances.

People want help and now trust robots more than themselves to manage finances

The financial uncertainty created by Covid-19 has changed who and what we trust to manage our finances. To help navigate financial complexity, consumers and business leaders increasingly trust technology over people to help:

67% of consumers and business leaders trust a robot more than a human to manage finances.

73% of business leaders trust a robot more than themselves to manage finances. 77% trust robots over their own finance teams.

89% of business leaders believe that robots can improve their work by detecting fraud (34%), creating invoices (25%), and conducting cost/benefit analysis (23%).

52%t of consumers trust a robot more than themselves to manage finances. 63% trust robots over personal financial advisors.

66% of consumers believe robots can help with managing finances by assisting to detect fraud (33%), helping to reduce spending (22%), and making stock market investments (15%).

The role of finance teams and financial advisors will never be the same

To adapt to the growing influence and role of technology, corporate finance professionals and personal finance advisors must embrace change and develop new skills:

56% of business leaders believe robots will replace corporate finance professionals in the next five years.

85% of business leaders want help from robots for finance tasks, including finance approvals (43%), budgeting and forecasting (39%), reporting (38%), and compliance and risk management (38%).

Business leaders want corporate finance professionals to focus on communicating with customers (40%), negotiating discounts (37%), and approving transactions (31%).

32% of consumers believe robots will replace personal financial advisors in the next five years.

76% of consumers want robots to help them manage their finances by freeing up time (33%), reducing unnecessary spending (31%), and increasing on-time payments (31%).

Consumers want personal financial advisors to provide guidance on major purchasing decisions such as buying a house (45%), buying a car (41%), and planning a vacation (38%).

“Managing finances is tough at the best of times, and the financial uncertainty of the global pandemic has exacerbated financial challenges at home and at work,” says Farnoosh Torabi, personal finance expert and host of the So Money podcast. “Robots are well-positioned to assist –— they are great with numbers and don’t have the same emotional connection with money. This doesn’t mean finance professionals are going away or being replaced entirely, but the research suggests they should focus on developing additional soft skills as their role evolves.”

Our relationship with money has changed. It’s time to embrace AI to manage finance

The events of 2020 have changed the way consumers think about money and have increased the need for organizations to rethink how they use AI and other new technologies to manage financial processes.:

60% of consumers say the pandemic has changed the way they buy goods and services.

87% of business leaders say organizations that don’t rethink financial processes will face risks, including falling behind competitors (44%), more stressed workers (36%), inaccurate reporting (36%), and reduced employee productivity (35%).

72% of consumers say the events of 2020 have changed how they feel about handling cash, with people feeling anxious (26%), fearful (23%), and dirty (19%). More than a quarter (29%) of consumers now say that cash-only is a deal-breaker for doing business.

“Financial processes in our personal and professional worlds have become increasingly digital for many years and the events of 2020 have accelerated that trend,” says Juergen Lindner, senior vice president, Cloud Business Group, Oracle. “As digital becomes the norm in finance, new technologies like artificial intelligence and chatbots will play an increasingly important role.

Businesses have been quick to respond. 69% of business leaders have invested in digital payment capabilities and 64% have created new forms of customer engagement or changed their business models in response to Covid-19.