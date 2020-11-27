Product of the Day
PC gamers celebrate Steam Autumn Sale
The annual Steam Autumn Sale – Black Friday for PC gamers – is offering steep discounts of up to 90% on AAA titles.
With the turbulent year behind us, at least gamers can find comfort in Steam’s biggest annual sale: the Steam Autumn Sale. Some items on the Steam catalogue have been discounted by up to 90%, starting now, through Black Friday and Cyber Monday, ending on Tuesday, 1 December.
Some of the highlights from the sale are:
- 67% off Doom Eternal: was R879, now R290
- 70% off Need for Speed: Heat: was R1 100, now R330
- 70% off Assassin’s Creed Odyssey: was R1 000, now R300
- 79% off The Witcher Trilogy: was R730, now R155
- 80% off Far Cry 5: was R1 000, now R200
- 88% off The Sims 4: was R600, now R72
Discover featured titles and franchises, personalised recommendations, plus browse top titles by tag when you shop the Autumn Sale.
