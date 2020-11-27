PC gamers celebrate Steam Autumn Sale

With the turbulent year behind us, at least gamers can find comfort in Steam’s biggest annual sale: the Steam Autumn Sale. Some items on the Steam catalogue have been discounted by up to 90%, starting now, through Black Friday and Cyber Monday, ending on Tuesday, 1 December.

Some of the highlights from the sale are:

Discover featured titles and franchises, personalised recommendations, plus browse top titles by tag when you shop the Autumn Sale.