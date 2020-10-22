Passwords boomed in lockdown

The average Internet user today has around 100 passwords, up 25% from before lockdown. according to research by the password manager NordPass.

A survey carried out in February 2020 showed that Internet users had 70-80 passwords on average. Now, that has gone up to one hundred.

The earlier survey was conducted just before the global lockdown. It’s highly likely that the increased average number of passwords is the result of people downloading more apps during the lockdown.

Another survey, conducted in March, revealed that most people downloaded new apps required by their employer. However, respondents also said they downloaded more leisure apps (exercise, gaming, cooking) as well as productivity apps (planners, calendars, password managers).

“Many online services have seen a spike in usage during the lockdown,” says Chad Hammond, security expert at NordPass. “As people spent more time indoors, they looked for more digital entertainment, shopped online, and used other online resources. It comes as no surprise that the number of passwords has grown.”

100 passwords is a lot of information to memorize. Earlier this year, NordPass published a list of the 200 most common passwords, demonstrating that most people don’t put too much effort into creating complex passwords.

“We now partly understand why people use easy-to-guess passwords — they simply have too many to remember. So, it’s hardly surprising that people use either very simple passwords or have a few and reuse them for all accounts,” says Hammond.

He has these 5 tips to maintain good password hygiene and keep accounts secure: