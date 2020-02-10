Featured
Oracle builds up data centre momentum as it gears for SA
Oracle this month opened five new cloud regions as it builds out a data centre strategy that will include South Africa, writes ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK
Oracle this month opened five new cloud regions, bringing data centres to Saudi Arabia (Jeddah), Australia (Melbourne), Japan (Osaka), Canada (Montreal), and The Netherlands (Amsterdam), as it builds out a data centre strategy that will include South Africa,
“All of them are open for business and available in the Oracle Cloud Console,” wrote Andrew Reichman, director of product management of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, on the company blog. “We’ve already opened 10 cloud regions in the last six months, and with these five new regions, we now have Oracle’s Generation 2 Cloud available in 21 fully independent locations. We’re well on our way to having 36 cloud regions available by the end of 2020.”
One of these will be in South Africa. Larry Ellison, founder and chief technology officer of Oracle, revealed last September during Oracle Open World that South Africa would be part of a global offensive to take on Amazon Web Services (AWS) in the data centre market.
In his keynote address at the event, he said that Oracle would have more cloud regions than AWS in the following 12 months. He presented a map of the new regions, revealing that South Africa would be the first country in Africa with an Oracle data centre.
AWS announced in 2018 that it would open two data centres in Cape Town in t2020. This followed Microsoft opening Azure data centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town in March last year. The giant facilities are known as hyperscale data centres, and are central to businesses and governments operating more efficiently and cost-effectively via cloud computing.
Each “cloud region” represents investments of billions of rands in infrastructure.
Oracle had opened 16 cloud regions globally at the time, representing a massive expansion in the prior 12 months. The new regions were scheduled to include the USA, Brazil, UK, European Union, India, South Korea, Singapore, Israel, South Africa, Chile and the United Arab Emirates.
Richard Smith, Oracle senior vice president for the UK, Europe, Middle East And Africa, said at the time: “South Africa is part of our global commitment to deliver a cloud region every 23 days and is part of our broader strategy for the African continent to give customers the world’s first fully autonomous cloud. South African customers have long been at the cutting edge in deploying our technology to deliver business transformation.”
Customers in this country will now have access to all Oracle Cloud Infrastructure services, including Oracle Autonomous Database and Oracle Fusion Applications.
Don Johnson, executive vice president of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, said: “Enterprise customers worldwide require geographically distributed regions for true business continuity, disaster protection and regional compliance requirements. Multiple availability domains within a region will not address this issue.”
Johnson implied it was also likely to launch a second region in South Africa.
“Unlike other cloud providers, Oracle is committed to offer a second region for disaster recovery in every country where we launch Oracle Cloud Infrastructure services, a strategy that’s aligned with our customers’ needs.”
Reichman confirmed in his blog this month that Oracle was adding second sites in countries to meet customer requirements.
“Customers have told us that to run critical systems of record in the cloud, they need to run workloads across fully independent cloud regions for disaster recovery purposes,” he wrote. “They also told us that those multiple sites must be in the same country to meet data residency requirements. To that end, four of these new regions — Osaka, Melbourne, Montreal, and Amsterdam — give customers a second site within the same country. The fifth region, in Saudi Arabia, will be joined by a second region later this year.
“Oracle plans to put a minimum of two regions in almost every country where we operate, and these new regions mark a big step toward this goal. The United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, South Korea, India, and Brazil will also have two regions live by the end of 2020.”
Reichman spelled out the impact of these rapid launches worldwide:
“Japan has some of the fastest adoption patterns of any new Oracle Cloud region, with all 10 of the largest Japanese companies today using Oracle Cloud. The availability of a second region in Osaka will make it easier for customers to deploy critical systems of record in an optimised cloud, without being forced to store their data outside of Japan.
“We’re similarly delighted to be serving the larger Middle East region, where 87% of the top companies by revenue use Oracle, and 54% already use Oracle Cloud. The first region, in Jeddah, will be followed this year by a second region in Saudi Arabia, as well as two regions in UAE. These represent Oracle’s first forays into the Gulf with Generation 2 Cloud regions, a part of the world that’s been underserved by other cloud vendors. Oracle is the first public cloud vendor with a region in Saudi Arabia.
“Melbourne represents the second Oracle Cloud region in Australia. We’ve seen significant adoption since the first region went live in Sydney in August 2019. Today, all 10 of the top enterprises in Australia use Oracle Cloud, and we expect that the in-country resiliency options provided by this second region will deepen our relationships with that business community. Given the long distances between Australia and its nearest neighbors, the second region there will solve for compliance and for the latency penalty associated with moving data long distances.
“Our Toronto region went live in January 2019. It represented the first region in the expansion plan that is taking Oracle Cloud worldwide. Since then, we’ve seen some of the biggest names in the Canadian economy take advantage of the performance, reliability, and scale of Oracle’s Generation 2 Cloud platform to power their systems of record. We’re delighted to give Canada a second region, which will let organisations build disaster-resilient solutions that meet the stringent data residency requirements in Canada. We’re excited to see added momentum from the second region that’s now available in Montreal.
“Finally, our Amsterdam region represents our fourth independent region in Europe. We currently offer two regions in the UK, one for commercial use and one for government, as well as a commercial region in Zurich. In the EU, we now have a pair of regions, in Amsterdam and Frankfurt, that give European companies and multinational organisations options to conduct business effectively while navigating the compliance hurdles that guide their day-to-day operations.”
How Dell backs the Boks
Dell Technologies signed a sponsorship deal with the Springbok team at its lowest ebb – but now reaps rewards far beyond the stunning World Cup victory
The past year was an epic one for South Africa’s Springbok rugby team, crowned by the decisive defeat of England in the World Cup Final in Japan. It was not only about the victory, but also about the journey the team took from the depths of defeat.
The entire story proved to be a massive and unexpected bonus for Dell Technologies, which signed a deal to sponsor the team at what seemed to be the worst possible time.
“When we signed this sponsorship, we just lost 57-0 to the All Blacks,” says Doug Woolley, general manager of Dell Technologies South Africa. “At Dell, we believe in human potential. This team demonstrated that in bucket loads.”
Supporting the team went beyond a logo on their kit. Dell was able to bring its expertise in modern systems to help make a tangible difference for the Springboks and the South African Rugby Union (SARU).
Games for the champs
Dell helped keep the Springboks entertained while they resided in Japan. Six Dell gaming laptops, complete with peripherals, were offered to the team. The original intent was to keep in touch with their families. But as it turned out, many of the champions are avid gamers as well.
“The team asked for ways to talk to their families back in South Africa, so we provided laptops that could deliver clear and reliable video conferencing,” says Chris Buchanan, client solutions director at Dell Technologies South Africa. “But then a second request came in: could these PCs play games as well? Some of the team love playing certain video games, so we packaged several high-end laptops. These are solid gaming machines and also ideal for watching movies or streaming content.”
Multi-purpose Inspiron G-series machines were bundled with peripherals, including headsets, gaming mice and gamepads. Team captain Siya Kolisi, along with teammates Damian de Allende, Elton Jantjies and Handré Pollard, collected the machines. Whether they shared with the other guys is a Springbok secret.
Modernising the game
The Springbok sponsorship also opened other doors of engagement, ones that might well impact the future of rugby in South Africa.
Sports teams across the world have been using digital technology to improve their odds of winning. The McLaren Formula 1 team partners with Dell to capture and analyse data from the cars. In a league where split-seconds can mean victory for finely-tuned machines and drivers, insights generated through modern technology have become crucial.
SARU staff are on the road often and rarely sit at a desk. They are more likely to be next to a sports field or in the thick of a training camp. The activities of coaches and players also generate a lot of information that can be captured and used intelligently. Though the union had invested in the appropriate software, their legacy infrastructure was not up to the task.
“SARU had some solutions: they had the software to do the job, but their computer infrastructure was not up to the task,” says Andrew Wardman, enterprise account manager at Dell Technologies South Africa. “They wanted to drive analytics and share those insights effectively. For example, the defence, tackling, and head coaches should all have the same data, accessible from devices in the field.”
The central vision at Dell is that technology helps drive human potential and must be deployed with that purpose as the outcome. This aligns with SARU’s vision, and an end-to-end digital strategy was formulated. The union’s servers were consolidated around PowerEdge R640 machines, and its data storage was centralised for easy access.
SARU generates a lot of high-fidelity data, including video recordings of matches and practice sessions – not only of the national Springbok team but others, such as the Sevens team and developmental events. The upgrades, which include Dell Latitude laptops for staff, make it possible to access and analyse data from matches and players. Now SARU can review plays more efficiently, track players, get information to trainers and gain that sliver of competitive edge that put the best ahead of the rest.
These improvements are just the start. SARU and Dell’s collaboration continues as they look at even more advanced developments for the team and sport.
“Seeing the team crowned as world champions was just the cherry on top,” says Woolley. “For us, it’s been an opportunity to work with some truly amazing human beings who are proud of their country. You can’t help but catch that spirit as well. They are transforming the country, and we’re humbled to be invited along to contribute what we can.”
And the malware goes to…
Popular films gain the attention of cybercriminals, no less than movie fans, with the Oscars in the calendar only upping the stakes. To better understand how cybercriminals try to capitalise on our interest in high-profile movies, Kaspersky researchers looked into the prevalence of such scams. With over 20 phishing websites and 925 malicious files detected under the guise of this year’s nominated films, the findings show that those who are looking for a nice evening in front of the screen watching the latest blockbuster, need to stay on the lookout for much more action, in the form of phishing and malware.
Kaspersky found over 20 phishing websites and Twitter accounts offering users the chance to watch nominated films for free. These phishing websites gather users’ data and prompt them to carry out a variety of tasks in order to gain access to the desired film. These can vary from taking a survey and sharing personal details, to installing adware or even giving up credit card details. Needless to say, that at the end of the process, the user does not get the content.
|The Best Picture nominees
|1
|1917
|2
|Ford v Ferarri
|3
|Jojo Rabbit
|4
|Joker
|5
|Little Women
|6
|Marriage story
|7
|Once upon a time in Hollywood
|8
|Parasite
|9
|The Irishman
The titles of the best picture nominees analysed by Kaspersky researchers
To further support the promotion of fraudulent websites, cybercriminals also set up Twitter accounts, where they distribute links to the content. Coupled with malicious files spread via different channels, this brings them successful results.
Malicious files spread on the internet under the guise of copies of nominated films also provide an indication of the levels of interest towards the nominees. Kaspersky researchers compared malicious activity under the name of nominated films during the first four weeks after the public premiere of the film. As a result, ‘Joker’ took first place among films used – being the most popular film among cybercriminals with 304 malicious files named after the Gotham villain. ‘1917’ was second in this rating with 215 malicious files, The Irishman, third with 179 files. Korean film ‘Parasite’ did not have any malicious activity associated with it.
Kaspersky also looked into whether there was a significant rise in malicious files just after the public release of the film. This showed that most malicious files appeared during the third or fourth week after the public cinema release of the film, although some were distributed even before the premiere.
Kaspersky experts also analysed whether the availability of a film on a streaming platform influences the likelihood of users searching for an illegal copy of it on the web, by comparing malicious activity after the initial limited cinema release and actual release on Netflix streaming platform.
In the case of ‘Marriage Story’ no malware was found upon and after the initial release of the film in cinemas. However, cybercriminals started using the movie title after its release on Netflix, reflecting the interest that grew towards the film. In the case of Sorrento’s long-awaited ‘The Irishmen’, even though less users were engaged in finding a copy of the movie on the internet, they were more determined to do so – the number of detections following the initial limited release of the film on screen was higher than after its release on Netflix.
“Cybercriminals aren’t exactly tied to the dates of film premieres, as they are not really distributing any content except for malicious data. However, as they always prey on something when it becomes a hot trend, they depend on users’ demand and actual file availability. To avoid being tricked by criminals, stick to legal streaming platforms and subscriptions to ensure you can enjoy a nice evening in front of the TV without having to worry about any threats,” comments Anton Ivanov, Kaspersky malware analyst.
To avoid falling victim to malicious programs pretending to be popular films or TV shows, Kaspersky recommends taking the following steps:
- Pay attention to the official movie release dates in theaters, on streaming services, TV, DVD, or other sources
- Don’t click on suspicious links, such as those promising an early view of a new film; check movie release dates in the cinema and keep track of them
- Look at the downloaded file extension. Even if you are going to download a video file from a source you consider trusted and legitimate, the file should have an .avi, .mkv or .mp4 extension among other video formats, definitely not .exe
- Check the website’s authenticity. Do not visit websites allowing you to watch a movie until you are sure that they are legitimate and start with ‘https’. Confirm that the website is genuine, by double-checking the format of the URL or the spelling of the company name, reading reviews about it and checking the domain’s registration data before starting downloads
- Use a reliable security solution, such as Kaspersky Security Cloud, for comprehensive protection from a wide range of threats