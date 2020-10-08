Product of the Day
Oppo launches in SA with the A72
The first Oppo device, the A72, has launched in South Africa, adding another affordable Google-powered device to the local Android market.
Leading international technology brand Oppo has launched in South Africa and its first smartphone, the Oppo A72, is on sale now from R7 000 or R400 pm x 24 on a contract. The A72 features signature technologies like high quality cameras, fast charging and artificial intelligence (AI) optimisations. The devices come in two finishes: Aurora Purple and Twilight Black.
The device is powered by components from Qualcomm and the full Google suite of services in Android 10. Oppo’s ColorOS is a highly-customised Android-based experience, or skin, that comes with Oppo devices.
Oppo provided the following overview of the main features of the A72:
- 6.5” 1080 Neo-Display: A vivid, uninterrupted, full-HD viewing experience with TÜV Rheinland-certified Eye Care Protection to be less harsh on one’s eyes.
- Flagship-grade Quad Camera: A large 48MP, 1/2” main camera sensor, two portrait style lenses and a 119° ultra-wide angle camera, all enhanced with AI.
- Power for most tasks: The device houses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor with Adreno 610 graphics backed by 4GB LPDDR4X RAM and OPPO HyperBoost hardware acceleration.
- A big battery and fast charging: 5000mAh of battery capacity with 18W fast charge, so that you can spend more time playing and less time charging.
- Premium audio experience: Super-linear dual speakers with Hi-Res Audio support, a 3,5mm headphone jack and Dirac 2.0 enhancement.
The following networks and stores are selling the Oppo A72:
|Shop
|Contract
|Cash Price
|Deal
|Vodashop
|R399pm
|R6 999
|Free W11 Earbuds + OPPO Rewards
|Vodacom Online
|R399pm
|N/A
|Free W11 Earbuds + OPPO Rewards
|Vodaworld
|R399pm
|R6 999
|Free W11 Earbuds + OPPO Rewards +
R1000 Vodaworld Voucher
|Chatz
|R399pm
|R6 999
|Free W11 Earbuds + OPPO Rewards
|Vodacom 4U
|R399pm
|R6 999
|Free W11 Earbuds + OPPO Rewards
|Celllucity
|R399pm
|R6 999
|Free W11 Earbuds + OPPO Rewards
|Hi-online
|N/A
|R6 999
|Free W11 Earbuds + OPPO Rewards