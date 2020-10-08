Oppo launches in SA with the A72

Connect with us

The first Oppo device, the A72, has launched in South Africa, adding another affordable Google-powered device to the local Android market.

2 hours ago

Leading international technology brand Oppo has launched in South Africa and its first smartphone, the Oppo A72, is on sale now from R7 000 or R400 pm x 24 on a contract. The A72 features signature technologies like high quality cameras, fast charging and artificial intelligence (AI) optimisations. The devices come in two finishes: Aurora Purple and Twilight Black. 
 
The device is powered by components from Qualcomm and the full Google suite of services in Android 10. Oppo’s ColorOS is a highly-customised Android-based experience, or skin, that comes with Oppo devices. 

Oppo provided the following overview of the main features of the A72: 

  • 6.5” 1080 Neo-Display: A vivid, uninterrupted, full-HD viewing experience with TÜV Rheinland-certified Eye Care Protection to be less harsh on one’s eyes. 
  • Flagship-grade Quad Camera: A large 48MP, 1/2” main camera sensor, two portrait style lenses and a 119° ultra-wide angle camera, all enhanced with AI. 
  • Power for most tasks: The device houses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor with Adreno 610 graphics backed by 4GB LPDDR4X RAM and OPPO HyperBoost hardware acceleration.  
  • A big battery and fast charging: 5000mAh of battery capacity with 18W fast charge, so that you can spend more time playing and less time charging. 
  • Premium audio experience: Super-linear dual speakers with Hi-Res Audio support, a 3,5mm headphone jack and Dirac 2.0 enhancement. 

 
  
The following networks and stores are selling the Oppo A72: 
   

Shop Contract Cash Price  Deal 
Vodashop R399pm R6 999 Free W11 Earbuds + OPPO Rewards 
Vodacom Online R399pm N/A Free W11 Earbuds + OPPO Rewards 
Vodaworld R399pm R6 999 Free W11 Earbuds + OPPO Rewards + 
R1000 Vodaworld Voucher 
Chatz R399pm R6 999 Free W11 Earbuds + OPPO Rewards 
Vodacom 4U R399pm R6 999 Free W11 Earbuds + OPPO Rewards 
Celllucity R399pm R6 999 Free W11 Earbuds + OPPO Rewards 
Hi-online N/A R6 999 Free W11 Earbuds + OPPO Rewards 

