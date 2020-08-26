Nubian Music Festival available to stream live

One of the country’s largest annual cultural and lifestyle festivals, The Nubian Music Festival, usually held at Hartbeespoort Dam, will now be hosted virtually for those who want to attend while maintaining social distancing. The festival’s acts will be streamed live on Telkom Plus, starting this Saturday, 29 August.

This year, the festival will be held at Sun City and will be in celebration of Women’s Month, with a line-up of the country’s top female musicians, like Judith Sephuma, Lady Zamar, Sho Madjozi, Amanda Black and Aus Tebza.

The festival is hosted and co-produced by Bonang Matheba.

Telkom Plus is a subscription-based content platform that offers daily gaming, sports, music, lifestyle, social and video content. Since its launch in 2019, Telkom Plus has hosted many music related concerts, providing entertainment for people to enjoy remotely.

“The Nubian Music Festival is one not to be missed and we are so excited to be able to carry it for our customers to watch. This is what we mean when we say we strive to ensure that we leave no man behind,” says Wanda Mkhize, executive for content and VS gaming at Telkom

Tickets to Nubian Festival can be purchased on Computicket online and at Shoprite and Checkers stores across South Africa. Telkom subscribers and customers can purchase tickets directly with their phone numbers and Telkom accounts via Telkom’s livestream platform Rockstar Television on Telkom Plus.