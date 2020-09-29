NTT joins data centre rush into SA

Global technology services provider NTT and its Africa and Middle East subsidiary Dimension Data have commenced construction of their Johannesburg 1 Data Center.

The data centre design is based on tier 3 standards and will be constructed in two phases. When fully built it will deliver a total of 6,000 sqm of IT space and 12 MW of IT load. The first phase of the site is scheduled to become operational beginning of 2022.

Dimension Data already operates 11 data centres with up to 10 MW of IT load across Africa. Together with the new Johannesburg 1 Data Center, the NTT data centre platform in Africa will provide more than 20MW of IT load capacity. This demand for capacity is driven by local and international clients’ strong need for robust colocation infrastructure across Africa, and will enable Dimension Data to meet the increasing requirements of its clients across the continent and Middle East.

The expansion in Johannesburg is part of the growth strategy of the Global Data Centers division of NTT Ltd. which operates one of the largest data centre platforms in the world. With over 160 data centres spanning more than 20 countries and regions, NTT Group’s clients and partners have access to a powerful digital ecosystem with global reach and local expertise.

“The Johannesburg 1 Data Center will enable us to increase our capabilities and global capacity, to meet our international clients’ expanding needs for infrastructure across the African market”, said Florian Winkler, CEO of the Global Data Centers EMEA division of NTT Ltd.

Dimension Data has built up extensive intelligent infrastructure capability, which includes data centres, hybrid connectivity solutions and cloud, enables our clients to operate sustainable, intelligent businesses, and importantly, is contributing to economic growth and social development across the region.

Dimension Data’s CEO, Grant Bodley said: “Africa’s digital transformation will be accelerated with the right infrastructure investments. This partnership, bolstering our already significant data centre footprint, comes at a time when demand for digital content, cloud services, new technologies such as Internet of Things, mobile money and content delivery networks are on the rise.”

Johannesburg 1 Data Center will be located in the ‘Central Point Innovation District’ in Johannesburg. The site is in close proximity to the airport and city centre and will offer diverse fibre connectivity, fully redundant power supply and cooling infrastructure. It will be a state-of-the-art, highly secure, energy-efficient data centre offering maximum protection for our clients’ critical and sensitive IT systems.The site includes plans to host an NTT Technology Experience Lab (TEL) for clients and partners to test and validate cutting edge technology solutions and IT deployments in a live data centre environment.