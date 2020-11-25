Now for printer data visualisation

Intuitive for PaperCut is designed for print management. The software shows where print demand is coming from, and is a pre-integrated dashboard solution that identifies where to improve the efficiency of print infrastructure. It is delivered with a complete set of standard configurations, and monthly reports for different budget holders are automated and personalised.

The key benefits of Intuitive for PaperCut MF, according to Symbiosys IT, include:

Cost Management

See where print demand is coming from (user, print groups, application, device and the relationships between them)

View the latest available usage data for multi-function devices, giving users shorter and more effective decision cycles

Automate and personalise monthly reporting for different budget holders

Identify opportunities to improve the efficiency of print management infrastructure

Monitor the effectiveness of print management policies and rules

Environmental impact

Intuitive for PaperCut shows the CO2 produced as well as paper and electricity consumed by printing so can be used to communicate environmental impact to all print users

Quick and Personalised Analysis

Intuitive for PaperCut allows users to view data from the entire organisation or filtered to show data of interest (e.g. for one or more departments, for one or more print groups, for one or more groups of printers, etc.). Submit these questions to the dashboard on demand for quicker analysis than with static reports.

Fully integrated with PaperCut MF

Working in close collaboration with PaperCut, Intuitive is the first user of the new Data Integration feature in PaperCut MF v20.0. This means that users of the print management dashboards can launch them from the Data Integration tab within PaperCut MF, accessing the print management dashboards without having to switch applications.

Symbiosys COO Heinrich Fourie says: “As a business, we concentrate on delivering solutions that add real value to our resellers – and we believe that the Intuitive software fits the bill perfectly. Intuitive for PaperCut is an excellent add-on to our already successful PaperCut solution.”

Intuitive CEO Roger Stocker says: “Intuitive for Papercut allows organisations to identify opportunities to improve the efficiency of their print management infrastructure. It gives extra visibility to monitor the effectiveness of your print management policies and rules. This makes it a great value-add solution for papercut distribution partners, and we’re delighted to be working with Symbiosys.”