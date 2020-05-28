Now for a phone with a thermometer

Smart-feature phone maker Fise has announced a 4G phone, running on the KaiOS operating system, that includes a built-in infrared thermometer, which allows users to conduct temperature checks accurate down to 0.2 degrees Celsius.

The device was developed in response to COVID-19 and the resulting urgent global demand for on-the-go temperature monitoring. It also comes with 4G connectivity, Google Assistant, and popular apps like WhatsApp, YouTube, Facebook, and Google Maps.

Real-time temperature monitoring is crucial to helping curb the global pandemic, and this new device makes checking your temperature easy and convenient. It works by holding the thermometer near the subject’s forehead for one second for a precise, contactless temperature reading. This is particularly valuable in emerging markets, where the digital divide limits access to medical tools and information, and mobile phones serve as individual’s most affordable and convenient gateway to the internet.

“One-touch temperature readings are essential in managing this global pandemic, and we’re proud to create a mobile device that makes such testing more accessible to the world,” says Tony Han, VP of Fise. “KaiOS is the perfect platform for creating a mobile device that’s both capable and affordable, allowing us to seamlessly combine a precise infrared thermometer with powerful internet and communications capabilities.”

“We’re excited to work with Fise to assist governments, medical professionals, and others in need throughout the struggle against COVID-19,” says Sebastien Codeville, CEO of KaiOS Technologies. “Mobile phones are ubiquitous in daily life; we hope that this solution for crucial temperature monitoring in an affordable, easy-to-use device will help prevent the spread of this disease and save lives around the world.”