Notebook sales hold up –
for now
The first quarter of 2020 proved to be very difficult for many industries but the notebook market escaped the worst of the initial downturn due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
According to Strategy Analytics’ newest report, the notebook market shrank by only -2% year-on-year in Q1 2020. Even bigger challenges lie ahead as depressed consumer demand spreads across the world in Q2, leaving top notebook vendors in a precarious situation.
The full report from Strategy Analytics’ Connected Computing Devices (CCD) service, Preliminary Global Notebook PC Shipments and Market Share: Q1 2020 Results can be found here: https://www.strategyanalytics.com/access-services/devices/tablets-and-pcs/connected-computing-devices/market-data/report-detail/preliminary-global-notebook-pc-shipments-and-market-share-q1-2020-results-070520
Chirag Upadhyay, Senior Research Analyst added, “Notebook vendors with a heavy reliance on China for its supply chain and those which did not have high levels of inventory before the COVID-19 outbreak had most difficulty in Q1 on a global basis. From a consumer demand standpoint, the vendors which are most reliant on the Chinese domestic market experienced the biggest downturns. All of that aside, the notebook market only shrank -2% year-on-year and compared to most other consumer electronics segments, this should be considered a success in a very tough environment.”
Eric Smith, Director – Connected Computing said, “We expect that as COVID-19 spreads globally in Q2, large corporations and educational institutions will place more orders for notebooks to support work/learn-from-home initiatives around the world. As more families are stuck in their homes during quarantine orders, there are too few productivity devices for all members of a household to get their work done. Consumer demand will be soft as average people face economic hardship, but commercial demand could balance out that softness.”
Exhibit 1: Notebook Market Beat Gloomy Expectations in Q1 20201
Global Notebook PC Shipments by Vendor
(Preliminary Results, Millions of Units)
|Vendor
|Q1 ’20
|Q1 ’19
|Quarterly Growth Y/Y
|Lenovo
|8.9
|8.8
|1%
|HP
|8.1
|8.2
|-1%
|Dell
|6.9
|6.5
|5%
|Apple
|3.0
|3.6
|-16%
|Asus
|2.5
|3.0
|-15%
|Others
|8.5
|8.6
|-1%
|Totals
|37.9
|38.6
|-2%
Global Notebook PC Market Share by Vendor
(Preliminary Results, % of Total Shipments)
|Vendor
|Q1 ’20
|Q1 ’19
|Lenovo
|23.5%
|22.8%
|HP
|21.3%
|21.2%
|Dell
|18.2%
|16.9%
|Apple
|8.0%
|9.3%
|Asus
|6.6%
|7.6%
|Others
|22.5%
|22.2%
|Totals
|100.0%
|100.0%
Source: Strategy Analytics’ Connected Computing Devices service
1 All figures are rounded