Nokia’s new 5G Bond phone released

Showcasing the commitment to security, speed, and innovation by meeting the demands of the world’s toughest customers – MI6 agents – the Nokia 8.3 5G is the smartphone of choice for the newest 00 agent in the upcoming James Bond movie, No Time To Die, premiering this November. Global sales have started yesterday for the device.

Featuring a powerful PureView quad-camera with Zeiss optics, the 8.3 5G can provide users with immersive movie-like shots with both video and photo modes. The Nokia 8.3 5G condenses more than 40 different RF components into a single module, making it the only global device to work in almost every country where 5G is deployed.

All Nokia 8.3 5G owners will receive a free 6-month trial of Google One, which provides an additional 100GB of online storage across Google Drive, Gmail, and Google Photos – an all-in-one membership that can be shared with up to five additional people.

Lashana Lynch, who plays 00 agent Nomi in No Time To Die, says: “The world we live in now means we all have the ultimate gadget in our pockets and it’s amazing what smartphones can do nowadays. It’s exciting to be unveiling this new smartphone to celebrate the release of No Time To Die in November, and the Nokia 8.3 5G is proof that Bond gadgets are always ahead of the game.”

Says Florian Seiche, CEO of HMD Global: “I am very proud to see the truly future-proof 5G experience of our Nokia 8.3 5G reaching the hands of consumers starting from today, and excited for our partnership with No Time To Die – proving a Nokia phone really is the only gadget you’ll ever need.”

The Nokia 8.3 5G is available globally starting today. It comes in Polar Night, priced at an average global retail price of 599 EUR for 6/64 and 649 EUR for 8/128 configuration. The Nokia Clear Case for Nokia 8.3 5G is available now for an average global retail price of 10 EUR.