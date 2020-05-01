Nokia 7.2 stars in new Bond movie – and you can win one

James Bond fans are waiting with bated breath for the next instalment in the adventures of the iconic spy, due out in November. Meanwhile, they can get up close and personal with one of the stars of the movie: the Nokia 7.2 handset, which features a powerful 48MP triple camera with Quad Pixel technology and ZEISS Optics. And there’s a bonus: a limited edition 007-branded Kevlar case.

To celebrate Nokia’s phone partnership with the 25th Bond movie, Gadget and HMD Global, the manufacturer of Nokia phones, are giving away the phone with the case. Read to the end to find out how to win this magnificent prize.

“With the Nokia 7.2 we aim to push the limits of what consumers can get from this popular smartphone brand,” says Shaun Durandt, general manager of HMD Global Southern Africa. “The Nokia 7.2 offers consumers advanced tools to express their creativity. Everything from the ZEISS Optics, exclusive ZEISS bokeh modes and powerful AI imaging, to its breath-taking PureDisplay technology.

“In combination with the beautifully patterned satin glass back, Nokia 7.2 packs design innovation and stunning imaging performance, with a two-day battery life, into a smartphone for aspiring creators across the world at a truly incredible price.”

Nokia 7.2 is the first in the Nokia smartphone portfolio to feature a triple camera set up with ZEISS Optics. This is a combination of a highly sensitive 48MP sensor with a Quad Pixel technology main camera with ZEISS Optics, an ultrawide camera, and a depth camera. The Quad Pixel technology combines four pixels into one to make stunning image results possible in all conditions.

Nokia 7.2 also introduces three new and exclusive ZEISS bokeh styles. Portrait mode combines powerful imaging experiences that recreate the way legendary ZEISS lenses produce high visual impact and signature blur with the ZEISS Modern, ZEISS Swirl and ZEISS Smooth modes. Add beautification to modify skin tones for instantly shareable portraits. AI-powered night mode allows you to snap cherished moment in low light, combining image fusion and explosion stacking to deliver stellar low light performance.

An ultrawide camera with a 118-degree field of view and ZEISS Optics means one can fit a lot more in one shot, from fitting in all your friends to capturing immersive scenery Nokia 7.2. Your selfie game can be upped with a sophisticated AI-powered front camera setup, consisting of a 20MP camera with ZEISS optics.

Featuring the innovative PureDisplay technology, Nokia 7.2 delivers an immersive entertainment experience. With a dedicated Pixelworks visual processor, Nokia 7.2 upscales video content to HDR quality in real time, with up to a billion shades of colour, higher contrast and expanded dynamic range. This means you can enjoy more contrast and deeper colours watching shows on streaming platforms.

Nokia 7.2’s display technology brings content to life with wide colour reproduction, high dynamic contrast ratio for video and high brightness at 500 nits. Combined with local contrast enhancement, the screen is easy to view, even in brighter conditions.

Read on to find out more about the Nokia 7.2 design, and how to win the phone and case.