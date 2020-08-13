Nokia 5.3 – value-for-money handset now available

HMD Global, maker of Nokia phones, has announced the Nokia 5.3 is available to buy from Takealot, starting at R4,999.

The device features a number of “Nokia smartphone firsts” at this price point, with features including a quad camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Mobile Platform and two-day battery life. The AI-powered quad-camera helps capture better photos in dim light. Wide-angle and macro lenses help users capture close-ups, or wide, scenic shots.

ProEXR File Description =Attributes= channels (chlist) compression (compression): Zip16 dataWindow (box2i): [0, 0, 7999, 7999] displayWindow (box2i): [0, 0, 7999, 7999] lineOrder (lineOrder): Increasing Y pixelAspectRatio (float): 1 screenWindowCenter (v2f): [0, 0] screenWindowWidth (float): 1 type (string): “scanlineimage” =Channels= AO.blue (float) AO.green (float) AO.red (float) B (float) Beauty.blue (float) Beauty.green (float) Beauty.red (float) BumpNormals.blue (float) BumpNormals.green (float) BumpNormals.red (float) DiffuseLighting.blue (float) DiffuseLighting.green (float) DiffuseLighting.red (float) G (float) N.blue (float) N.green (float) N.red (float) PuzzleMatte 1.blue (float) PuzzleMatte 1.green (float) PuzzleMatte 1.red (float) PuzzleMatte 2.blue (float) PuzzleMatte 2.green (float) PuzzleMatte 2.red (float) PuzzleMatte 3.blue (float) PuzzleMatte 3.green (float) PuzzleMatte 3.red (float) PuzzleMatte 4.blue (float) PuzzleMatte 4.green (float) PuzzleMatte 4.red (float) PuzzleMatte 5.blue (float) PuzzleMatte 5.green (float) PuzzleMatte 5.red (float) PuzzleMatte.blue (float) PuzzleMatte.green (float) PuzzleMatte.red (float) R (float) Reflections.blue (float) Reflections.green (float) Reflections.red (float) Refractions.blue (float) Refractions.green (float) Refractions.red (float) Shadows.blue (float) Shadows.green (float) Shadows.red (float) SpecularLighting.blue (float) SpecularLighting.green (float) SpecularLighting.red (float)

With its large 6.55” screen, the Nokia 5.3 helps make the most out of streaming shows and playing games. The Nokia 5.3 has a durable design, comes with Android 10, and provides a dedicated button for fast access to Google Assistant.

Shaun Durandt, HMD Global general manager for Southern Africa, says: “The Nokia 5.3 features a number of firsts for a Nokia smartphone at this price-point. Our goal with the Nokia 5.3 was to give fans a robust device, that allows them to both create and enjoy content in a different way. Bringing an AI-powered quad camera, as well as being the first Nokia phone to use the Snapdragon 665 Mobile Platform, the Nokia 5.3 is an exciting opportunity for us to bring an entertainment and creative powerhouse to more consumers across the world.”

HMD Global provided the following information:

Quad camera with innovative AI imaging

The Nokia 5.3 is the first Nokia 5 series smartphone to feature a quad camera setup. The main 13MP camera allows users get great shots, while the macro and ultra-wide lenses let users get up close or snap the whole scene. The Nokia 5.3 also brings AI imaging and smart tools for great shots. The fourth camera is for portrait shots, which allow users to get a bokeh effect on shots.

Built for speed, refined for play

The large 6.55” screen allows one to be immersed in videos and games. Graphics are silky smooth and users can switch between apps without any stuttering, thanks to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Mobile Platform. To back this power, the 4000mAh battery and AI-assisted Adaptive Battery feature, help users stream shows and play games for longer between charges.

The Nokia 5.3 comes with two years of Android upgrades and three years of monthly security updates. It will also come ready for Android 11, when it launches.

Pricing and availability

The Nokia 5.3 is available today in South Africa and comes in Charcoal and Cyan Green with a 6GB/64GB RAM/ROM configuration, starting at R4,999.