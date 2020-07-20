No fibre? No problem with Huawei’s 5G CPE

We’ve all experienced those frustrating moments when LTE signal or ADSL connection becomes weak and the streaming video stops playing. These outages are commonplace in areas where there is no fibre available. Now, 5G has been deployed in many areas by many different networks. To get video streaming consistently in high quality, a 5G CPE comes in handy.

Huawei provided the following information on its 5G CP:

Most of us know what 5G is, and that it’s revolutionising connectivity, but what does CPE mean? CPE stands for customer premise equipment, and is a combination of mobile routers and mobile Wi-Fi, which are the suitable network solution for families, businesses, exhibitions and telemedicine.

You can use the CPE to transfer your wireless networks (5G / 4G) to your Wi-Fi router, just like the Huawei Mobile router, which allows you to relay mobile phone signals and turn them into a Wi-Fi signal. This allows users solve the problem of poor broadband coverage in order to meet their internet access needs, anytime and anywhere.

What are the benefits of 5G CPE?

5G CPE enables you to transform your 4G/5G signals into a Wi-Fi hotspot. This means that you’ll be able to connect your smartphone, PC and other devices wherever you are in the house or office – even if you’re in a blind spot.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, millions of people across the globe have been isolated at home and working remotely. This has caused a huge demand for increased network speeds, which will help the new remote workforce to avoid network cuts during important meetings or when a deadline is looming.

Since people have been stuck at home a lot of the time, and have also had to look for new ways to entertain themselves. This includes activities like online mobile gaming or online streaming, which also requires sufficient network speeds. A solution to all of these potential issues would be to use a 5G CPE, which will allow users to upload or download videos instantly, livestream in 8K/4K high definition graphics and unlock the potential of virtual and augmented reality.

5G is also becoming increasingly popular as a business connectivity solution, thanks to its speed, and the fact that it can be applied in different scenarios in both B2B and B2C businesses. The use of this technology is evident in items like AR screens in retail stores and smart office capabilities with real-time meetings.

In the medical sector, this technology can also assist doctors with diagnosing patients remotely, by using the 5G network to transfer massive amounts of health data and even monitor a patient’s condition in real-time.

Ideas for a CPE and where to get one

The Huawei 5G CPE Pro 2 supports a wide range of 5G frequency bands, more than any other equivalent 5G product on the market. The Huawei 5G CPE Pro 2 packs Huawei’s innovative 5G Super Uplink technology, as well as the latest Wi-Fi 6 standard, into a compact form and is 30% smaller than its predecessor. The device’s game-changing capabilities will have enormous implications for various fields, including home mobile broadband, HD live broadcasting, telemedicine, and video conferencing.

South Africa’s first 5G network has already arrived to Rain. The Rain “5G for home” package provides unlimited data 24/7, a free-to-use premium 5G router and your choice of network speed from only R699 a month. Other carriers such as MTN and Vodacom will also soon be launching packages featuring the Huawei 5G CPE Pro 2.