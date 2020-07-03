Nigeria’s Sugar Rush – Out today on Netflix

After the Sugar sisters discover a whopping $800,000, the financial crimes commission and the supposed owners of the money come for them – but the money is lost. To save themselves, and get back their abducted mother, they team up with two crime agents to re-steal the money from an affluent but dangerous man with supernatural powers.

Sugar Rush was released on 25 December 2019 in Nigeria and became the fourth highest grossing Nigerian film of all time. This film is another addition to Netflix’s growing African content selection.

Sugar Rush is available to stream now on Netflix.