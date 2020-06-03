New VW to be unveiled online

Volkswagen’s major vehicle launch for 2020 will be streamed via a digital event. The T-Roc will premiere in South Africa on Thursday, 17 June 2020.

“Covid-19 has necessitated our brand to find new and innovative ways to communicate with our customers as well as launch our exciting range of products,” says Martina Biene, head of the Volkswagen Brand. “We are very excited to debut the T-Roc in South Africa through a digital event which will be a first for the South African automotive industry.”

The sporty T-Roc will complete Volkswagen’s T-SUV range, which currently consists of the T-Cross, Tiguan, Tiguan Allspace and the Touareg. The T-Roc slots between the T-Cross and the Tiguan in Volkswagen’s SUV range.

At its South African debut, Volkswagen will announce the T-Roc model line-up that will be available in the local market, Namibia and Botswana. Detailed specifications and retail pricing of the new SUV will also be announced.

Volkswagen South Africa’s social media platforms (Facebook, Instagram and Twitter), will provide media and customers with detailed information of the digital premiere of the T-Roc closer to the date of the event.

The T-Roc will officially be launched in South Africa, Namibia and Botswana from November 2020.