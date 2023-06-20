New undersea cable connects SA, Mauritius

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Liquid Intelligent Technologies has deployed a subsea cable to enhance connectivity between the two countries.

Liquid Intelligent Technologies has installed a subsea cable connecting Mauritius to South Africa, deployed at Liquid’s landing facility in Amanzimtoti, south of Durban. The Mauritius Telecom T3 cable will boost the stability and redundancy of connectivity that exists between the two countries.

The T3 cable consists of four fibre pairs, with a design capacity of 13.5 Tbps per fibre pair and 54 Tbps for the whole system. With this, says Liquid, it is bringing a critical increase to the availability of high-speed and reliable Internet connectivity for economies in the Indian Ocean islands to South Africa, leveraging on Liquid’s 110,000km of fibre backbone in Africa.

“We are working towards building a digitally connected country that leaves no South African behind,” says Deon Geyser, CEO of Liquid Intelligent Technologies South Africa. “Through our partnerships in multiple sea cables like Equiano, METISS, EASSy and even with the T3 cable system, we have ensured that South Africans and businesses alike can leverage their business needs using cost-effective, low-latency internet to serve their business-critical connectivity needs.”

The partnership will also stimulate economic growth and contribute to the overall development of the community by creating job opportunities.

“This is yet another milestone achieved by Liquid SA as we continue to provide access to high-speed connectivity, the backbone for the country’s businesses to operate and succeed in this digitally transformed business environment,” says Geyser.

Liquid Intelligent Technologies is a business of Cassava Technologies, a pan-African technology group with operations in over 25 countries in Africa. Liquid has established itself as the leading provider of pan-African digital infrastructure, with a 110,000 km-long fibre broadband network and satellite connectivity that provides high-speed access to the Internet anywhere in Africa.