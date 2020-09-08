New Tony Hawk game out now

After months of hype and anticipation, the wait is over: Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2, the videogame let players pull off insane skateboard combos from the comforts of their living room, has arrived. The game is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and on the Epic Games Store for PC.

“I’m thankful for the quality and care that Activision and Vicarious Visions have put into the remaster to revive the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater series in the best way possible,” says Tony Hawk. “For years, fans have asked me about bringing these games back, and I’m proud to say that we finally have a game that delivers on the expectations that nostalgic fans want, while inspiring a new generation to pick up a controller, and perhaps even a real skateboard.”

To celebrate the launch, Activision recreated the game’s iconic Warehouse level for Tony to skate in real life:

“Our number one priority with the remaster was to honor the legacy, handling and quality of the original games,” says Jen Oneal, studio head at Vicarious Visions. “Seeing and hearing fans around the world share their excitement and love for the Warehouse demo only confirms that we accomplished what we set out to do. At Vicarious Visions, we’re huge fans of the franchise and we can’t wait to play with fans. We hope they have as much fun playing the remaster as much as we did making it.”

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 is available now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. The digital deluxe version will include more content and in-game gear.