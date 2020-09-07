New thermal camera comes to Cat S62 Pro

The new Cat S62 Pro shows off a functional design and rugged durability. It incorporates the highest resolution Forward-looking infrared (FLIR) Lepton thermal imaging, which adds more functionality in one device for those who are in demanding work environments, such as engineering, mining, manufacturing, agriculture, and wildlife. Compared with its predecessor, it is 12% more thinner, with 10% more screen.

With isotherm alarming, users can monitor a custom temperature range (anything between -20 degrees Celsius to +400 degrees Celsius) and add alarms to alert you when something falls within that range. This is hugely useful and time saving when watching for machinery to reach a specified temperature, screening for unusually elevated temperatures, finding game or livestock at night, or even checking if the braai is at the right temperature.

Powered by the FLIR Lepton 3.5 and the new MyFLIR Pro app, the S62 Pro offers a four-fold increase in the number of thermal pixels and an unmatched feature set within the included application. For the first time, professionals and consumers can access FLIR Systems’ VividIR image processing, enhanced MSX (Multi-Spectral Dynamic Imaging), and visible-to-thermal blending technologies integrated into their smartphone.

Users can now vary the intensity of MSX, which overlays visual outline detail from the scene onto the thermal image or use the new alpha blending feature to combine thermal detail with the visual image from the Sony dual-pixel camera. Together these upgrades deliver dramatically enhanced image quality, sharper images and higher thermal resolution to provide greater context and understanding of the thermal image you are seeing.

Tested to Cat phones’ demanding, market leading rugged standards, the S62 Pro achieves and surpasses an ingress protection rating of IP68 and US military standard, Mil Spec 810H. It has undergone rigorous testing including repeated drop tests from 1.8m onto steel, with multiple drops onto every side and corner, as well as extensive waterproof, dirt and dust proof, temperature extreme survivability, and vibration and tumble tests.

The S62 Pro’s display has been upgraded to 5.7” FHD+ (18 x 9), and memory is now 6GB RAM with 128GB storage space. It also features a faster Qualcomm chipset, Android 10, and a large, optimised long life battery. It also supports Android Enterprise features, including Zero-touch, and has undergone a series of enrolment and policy provisioning tests with leading EMM solutions.

The Cat S62 Pro smartphone has a suggested retail price of R15,000 and will be available in September 2020 through multiple retailers and operators. For more information, visit www.catphones.co.za