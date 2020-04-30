New Rolling Stones video features Cape Town

The Rolling Stones have returned to the music scene for the first time in 8 years with a song symbolising how cities have emptied due to lockdown restrictions and remote working – although it was recorded long before lockdown.

The single, Living in a Ghost Town, was announced on Twitter by frontman Mick Jagger, who tweeted: “The Stones were in the studio recording new material before the lockdown & one song – Living In A Ghost Town – we thought would resonate through the times we’re living in.”

In the song, he sings all too familiar lines like: “Life was so beautiful, then we all got locked down.”

Jagger later said to Apple Music’s Zane Lowe that the track was written before lockdown, but waited for the right time for its release: “It wasn’t written for now – it was just one of those odd things.”

Scenes of the empty Sea Point Promenade in Cape Town accompany those from many other empty cities featured in the music video.