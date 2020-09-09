New Rollercoaster Tycoon coming soon

Frontier Developments yesterday announced the return of a timeless icon: RollerCoaster Tycoon 3: Complete Edition. Packed full with enhanced visuals, optimised controls, this latest incarnation of the genre-defining classic will launch on 24 September on Nintendo Switch and PC through Steam and the Epic Store.



With RollerCoaster Tycoon 3: Complete Edition, players can become true tycoons and embark on a promising managerial career by controlling park finances, shops services and staff. Succeed in dozens of scenarios, filling your bustling park with more than 300 different coasters and rides, 500 scenery pieces, 60 shops and services, and 20 animals to rear and raise.



For those who prefer to let their imagination run wild and create without money woes, RollerCoaster Tycoon 3: Complete Edition has users covered with Sandbox Mode. With all the creative tools at their disposal, including all content from the Soaked! and Wild! expansion packs, players shall relish the added challenge of creating and managing exhilarating waterparks and spectacular animal habitats.



RollerCoaster Tycoon 3: Complete Edition has been reimagined for the Nintendo Switch, including new controls designed to help players build the ultimate theme park via handheld mode. The PC version on the other hand shows RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 in widescreen for the first time, with full 1080p resolution and increased compatibility for new PC hardware.



RollerCoaster Tycoon 3: Complete Edition launches on 24 September 24 on Nintendo Switch and PC, published by Frontier Foundry. For more information, visit the game’s official website at https://www.rollercoastertycoon3.co.uk.