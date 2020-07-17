New pirate adventure King of Seas announced

Unfold your sails, raise your anchor and prepare to set sail on a deadly adventure set in the golden age of pirates, as developer 3DClouds announce their new action role playing game, King of Seas.

Scheduled for release in late 2020 for Windows PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch, King of Seas immerses players in a time of pirates, ferocious sea battles, hidden treasure and lost islands – all set in a procedurally generated game world. Embark on an epic journey to avenge the death of your father, navigating through unknown waters and waging battle with other ships as you stake your claim to become the king of all pirates.

3DClouds says the dynamic game world will react to a player’s every action forcing them to evaluate their strategy at every turn and adapt to the new challenges. Naval routes might change, meaning users will need to look for new ways to conquer settlements when heading to islands to trade goods or upgrade their ships.

“We are thrilled that after a year of hard work, we are finally ready to unveil King of Seas, our most ambitious project to date,” says Francesco Bruschi, founder and CEO of 3DClouds. “We have poured all our creative talent into creating this stunning pirate world and can’t wait to share more with you in the coming weeks.”

King of Seas will be available later this year for Windows PC via Steam, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. Fans can wishlist the PC version on the official King of Seas Steam page here.