New Netflix show reveals the science of everything

In Netflix’s new documentary series Connected: The Hidden Science of Everything, science reporter and host Latif Nasser hopscotches around the planet to tease out the subtle and surprising ways that we are all inextricably linked to one another and our world.

He discovers how everything from the air we breathe, the selfies we post, and even the poop we poop can be traced back to catastrophic shipwrecks, fraudulent elections, and even distant galaxies. From the microscopic to the telescopic to the kaleidoscopic, this show will make you see the world around you in a whole new way.

Connected is produced by Zero Point Zero Production (ZPZ) and hosted by Latif Nasser. For ZPZ, executive producers are Christopher Collins, Lydia Tenaglia, Erik Osterholm, Latif Nasser and David Mettler.