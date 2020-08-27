New Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath skins out now

Warner Bros Games and NetherRealm Studios have released the second of three Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath character skin packs. Players on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia will have access to the Klassic Femme Fatale Skin Pack, including skins for Kitana inspired by Mortal Kombat 3. She is featured in her signature blue as “Sole Survivor Kitana”, with Jade in iconic green attire as “Outworld Courier Jade” and Skarlet in her staple red as “Old Blood Skarlet.” The pack will be available for Nintendo Switch from tomorrow, 28 August.

Badass Females ✅

Klassic Skins ✅

Stuck at home ✅

You're Next!#MKAftermath pic.twitter.com/3o815OHue6 — Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath (@MortalKombat) August 25, 2020

This new pack comes in addition to the previously released Summer Heat Skin Pack and the Klassic Femme Fatale Skin Pack, with the upcoming All Hallows’ Eve Skin Pack slated to release on 8 October.

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath is available now, including the franchise-first story expansion, three new playable characters (Fujin, Sheeva and RoboCop), the Summer Heat Skin Pack, Klassic Femme Fatale Skin Pack, All Hallows’ Eve Skin Pack (available on 8 October) and “Thanks a Million” Johnny Cage character skin. Also available is the Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath + Kombat Pack Bundle for R799.

To learn more about Mortal Kombat 11, visit www.mortalkombat.com