New Microsoft Flight Simulator set to launch on PC

Xbox Game Studios and Asobo Studio have announced that Microsoft Flight Simulator launches on 18 August, and users can pre-order on Windows 10 or pre-install with Xbox Game Pass for PC (Beta) now.

Since the launch of the first Microsoft Flight Simulator in 1982, Microsoft has decided it’s time to develop the next-generation version of the game. With new tools, technology, partners, and hardware, the game is said to be the most realistic and authentic flight simulator to date.

Xbox Game Studios has provided the following information on features in the new Microsoft Flight Simulator:

Vivid and Detailed Landscapes – Players can immerse themselves in our planet from a top-down view with more than 1.5 billion buildings, 2 trillion trees, mountains, roads, and rivers.

– Players can immerse themselves in our planet from a top-down view with more than 1.5 billion buildings, 2 trillion trees, mountains, roads, and rivers. A Living World – Earth is vibrant and ever-changing and so is the world of Microsoft Flight Simulator, which includes live traffic, real-time weather and animals.

– Earth is vibrant and ever-changing and so is the world of Microsoft Flight Simulator, which includes live traffic, real-time weather and animals. Highly Detailed Aircraft – Hone your pilot skills in a variety of aircraft from light planes to commercial jets with comprehensive flight models. Every aircraft includes highly detailed and accurate cockpits with realistic instrumentation.

– Hone your pilot skills in a variety of aircraft from light planes to commercial jets with comprehensive flight models. Every aircraft includes highly detailed and accurate cockpits with realistic instrumentation. New Checklist System – From pro to beginner, scale your level from full manual to full assist with interactive and highlighted instrument guidance and checklist.

– From pro to beginner, scale your level from full manual to full assist with interactive and highlighted instrument guidance and checklist. Dynamic Weather – The new weather engine enables users to switch on the live weather mode to experience real-time weather including accurate wind speed and direction, temperature, humidity, and rain.

– The new weather engine enables users to switch on the live weather mode to experience real-time weather including accurate wind speed and direction, temperature, humidity, and rain. New Day & Night Engine – Experience flight at any time of day or year allowing for night VFR, visual flight rules, and navigation.

– Experience flight at any time of day or year allowing for night VFR, visual flight rules, and navigation. Aerodynamic Modelling – A state-of-the-art physics engine with over 1,000 control surfaces per plane allows for a truly realistic experience.

There are three editions of Microsoft Flight Simulator that will be available:

Standard Edition ($59.99 USD) includes 20 highly detailed planes with new flight models and 30 hand-crafted airports. The Standard Edition will be available on day one with Xbox Game Pass for PC (Beta).

Deluxe Edition ($89.99 USD) includes everything from Microsoft Flight Simulator’s standard edition plus five additional highly accurate planes with new flight models and five additional handcrafted international airports.

Premium Deluxe Edition ($119.99 USD) includes everything from Microsoft Flight Simulator Standard Edition plus 10 additional highly accurate planes with new flight models and 10 additional handcrafted international airports.

In addition to its digital versions, Microsoft Flight Simulator will be available as a retail disc version at European stores via Aerosoft.

Your fleet of planes and detailed airports from whatever edition you choose are all available on launch day, along with access to ongoing content updates that will continually evolve and expand the flight simulation platform.

One of the airports included with the game is Cape Town International Airport, which is ideal for those who want to experience a landing or takeoff from the view of a pilot in South Africa.

Airports

Aeroplanes

For those new to flight simulation or aviation pros, the sky is calling you in Microsoft Flight Simulator.